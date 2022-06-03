Hazlett: Plans for Queen's Platinum Jubilee do it up right

As an eight-year-old, my mother watched a televised recording of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation on June 2, 1953.

27 million people in the United Kingdom watched the coronation plus millions worldwide like one little girl in Pontiac, Illinois.

“I thought she was very beautiful,” Mom remembered.

It’s interesting to note that in Britain there was only one television channel at the time, the BBC. Many families bought their first TV, rented a set or crowded into a theater in order to watch the broadcast. According to new reports from that day, an average of 17 people gathered around each TV.

The government, including then Prime Minister Winston Churchill, thought broadcasting the event from inside Westminster Abbey was a bad idea. But the young queen insisted.

The Times of London reported, "At first it was difficult to grasp the fact that what one saw was not a news film, but historic events unfolding even as one watched."

Jumping ahead to this weekend, more than a billion viewers are expected to watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It is a massive four-day celebration marking the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth’s historic reign. She became the monarch at age 25 in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI.

A highlight of Sunday’s pageant, according to the co-chair, will be the gold state coach drawn by eight horses. With the help of technology, a film of the Queen riding in the same carriage on her way to the coronation will be projected from inside the coach. It will appear as if the young Elizabeth is waving to the 2022 crowds.

In 2013 a group of friends and I visited Buckingham Palace and had a rare opportunity to tour an exhibit marking the 60th anniversary of the coronation.

When I say, “rare opportunity” what I really mean is “stroke of luck” because we didn’t have advance tickets.

When I asked our tour guide if there was any possibility of gaining access to the exhibit, she laughed in my face.

“You should’ve booked tickets online last year,” she said.

Well, you know, women from Central Illinois just don’t give up quite so easily.

I walked up to the ticket counter and smiled my best smile. “Are there any open slots left for today?” I asked.

“We had a few for the 1 p.m. tour, but they just sold.”

I kept smiling.

“But, it looks like there might be three tickets remaining for 3:45 p.m.” she said.

“Sold!” I shouted. Ha!

On display were the gowns, uniforms and robes worn by the major players at the coronation. Of course, most spectacular was Queen Elizabeth’s gown with a 21-ft. long train.

“Oh my gosh! Look how tiny the waist is on that dress!” said my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder. She held up her hands in a circle to mimic the small circumference of the royal waistline.

The gown’s needlework was mind-boggling. Needle-workers stitched around the clock for 3,500 hours, creating floral emblems representing the nations of the UK and Commonwealth. Unknown to the Queen, they embroidered a four-leaf shamrock on the left side of the skirt, positioned perfectly so Her Majesty's hand would rest on it during the ceremony.

As the coronation was the first ever to be televised, organizers faced the challenge of setting up cameras and lights in the abbey. They cut a small hole in the carpet under the royal throne and ran a microphone lead through it to pick up sound. The microphone was attached to the leg of the throne and painted gold to camouflage it.

My friends and I thoroughly enjoyed the exhibit that day and were the last ones out the door.

In the UK this weekend, more than 200,000 local street parties, picnics and neighborhood lunches are planned. They’re doing it up big for the first ever platinum jubilee in history, and who can blame them. It’s a once in a lifetime celebration.

Long live their queen.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0