Hazlett: On the road with the silent type

A woman driving an SUV passed me on the highway this week. It looked like a tall man was sitting in the passenger seat, but, was it really? It reminded me of Louise, a person featured in this column more than 25 years ago …

•••

Louise is a 70-year-old widow. Always pleasant, she attends church regularly and spoils her grandchildren. She has round cheeks and a happy smile. And something else ... Louise has a new man.

Her gentleman friend is perfect. He doesn't argue or complain. In fact, he doesn't do anything. He mostly sits upright with a thoughtful look on his tan, handsome face.

Louise and her late husband lived at a retirement community in Florida. Every year, they drove from the Sunshine State to Central Illinois to visit their daughter. After the death of her husband, Louise made the annual trip by herself several times. However, this year she was dreading the journey.

Oh, she's a very safe driver; that’s not the issue. But, last year during her annual 1,300-mile drive, she was harassed by some young drivers playing "cat-and-mouse." First they drove close behind her car, then right alongside her and finally they swerved in front of her. It continued that way through several states, and it unnerved her.

"I've traveled lots of times, but I never had that fear before," she said. She believes because she was an “older female driving alone,” (her words, not mine), she was a target for harassment.

So when Louise saw a newspaper advertisement for "Safety Man," a lifelike mannequin that sits in the car to give the appearance of a traveling companion, she ordered one. "I bought myself a man for $100,” she said.

Indeed, from the waist up, "Safety Man" looks like a real person. He has glass eyes, thick, wavy black hair and a slight beard. He's the tall, dark, silent type.

"He came dressed in nothing," she whispered to her bridge club friends. But not to worry.

"He's not very much from the waist down,” she said. “Just stuffing." What a relief.

"Safety Man" was a hit with the other widows in the retirement community. They dressed him up and took him to the center's weekly dance. They gave him a hat and sunglasses for travel.

"He sits in the passenger seat,” she said. “Sometimes I give him a magazine or a coffee cup to hold. I want people to think he's real so I talk to him. I'll say, ‘Is everything OK?’”

"What about when you stop to eat?” I asked. “Don't people wonder why you leave him in the car?"

She tried to stuff him under the dashboard, but his shoulders are too broad. (Of course.) So she goes through the drive-up. "I don't want to leave him in the hot car," she explained.

At the end of their first day on the road, Louise checked into a motel, but when she asked for a single room, the clerk suspiciously looked at the car.

"I refused to pay double," Louise said. "I told the clerk it was ‘Safety Man.’ She said I was the fourth woman in the last three months to have one."

(Mr. Wonderful slept in the front seat, covered with a blanket.)

Silly as he may seem, "Safety Man" gives Louise security. She feels safer when other drivers believe she's with a companion. She no longer feels like a target.

But not everyone is fooled. A truck driver teased her when she stopped for gas.

"I bet your guy doesn't say very much," laughed the driver. "In fact, I bet he doesn't eat much either."

Louise was not amused.

"You're right," she said. "He talks in the car about as much as my husband did." And with that, she drove away.

What does her new companion do when he’s not on the road?

"He sits on the hearth at my apartment, " Louise said, "waiting for me to buy him an easy chair."

Safety Man may be wishing to relax in a recliner, but he promises to never snore.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0