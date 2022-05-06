Hazlett: Mother's Day 2022

There’s a mother with two small children, both under the age of 3, I keep seeing around town.

This week she was at the grocery store, trying to hold her small infant, keep the toddler in check and empty the cart for checkout all at the same time.

And she was at church, rocking the infant to sleep and whispering to the toddler to stay quiet. She didn’t get to hear as much of the service as she wanted.

A few times I saw her getting into her car, balancing the baby’s carrier with one arm, strapping the boy into his car seat and hanging onto her purse. All the while, the wind was blowing her hair in her face and flapping her open coat.

I’ve been paying special attention because I admire her so much. Maybe you know this mother — because she isn’t just one woman. She’s one of thousands and thousands who fit this description. They are the dedicated mothers of the very young.

My admiration grows for these women each time I see them. How do they handle everything? They seem to have 10 hands. It appears they can simultaneously reach for a bottle, snap a coat, change a diaper, prevent a fall, pour cereal, clean a spill or wipe a face.

These women are on the job 24/7. Some of them work from home and have learned to attend a conference call, fix a child’s snack and put the baby down for a nap, all within 10 minutes. They get leaned on, spit on and cried on — sometimes by two children at once.

They amaze me.

In a world that proclaims, “It’s all about me!” these mothers refuse to take the bait. It’s never about them. They put the needs of their little ones first and rarely have a moment to themselves.

“I haven’t had a shower in two days,” said a mother of three. “I swore I would never use the television as a babysitter, but if I don’t, I’m never going to have clean hair again.”

While I’m impressed with their multitasking skills, it’s their patience that puts me in awe.

They snicker when I tell them I doubt I could do what they do. “How do you keep it all together and not lose your cool?”

One said, “Are you kidding? This week, I forgot to send lunch money to school, I let the 2-year-old eat leftover Easter candy for breakfast and I actually told the 5-year-old to shut up. I feel like the worst mother on the planet.”

It’s not unusual for mothers, especially those with small children, to question their parenting skills. They may wonder if they are doing the right thing, if they are making the right decisions. All mothers, I think, can occasionally feel overwhelmed. Providing constant care for others can be exhausting and challenging. I mean, have you ever met a parent who said, “This experience is exactly what I expected it to be! I have all the answers!”?

Fortunately, most moms (and dads, too) have an amazing capacity for resilience and perseverance.

From where I stand, whether at the store or in a restaurant, I see a typical busy mom and I know she is a giver. She gives all her love, time and energy to her family. She may occasionally feel disorganized or inadequate, but I think she’s a superstar.

We all have people in our lives who deserve our praise and thanks, and we should honor them all. But on this Mother’s Day weekend, I will be watching for that mom with little ones. And when I see her, I’m going to say, “You’re doing a great job. Thanks.”

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

