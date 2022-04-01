Hazlett: Local ties to Spirit of Peoria make loss hard

You may have read in the news lately about the Spirit of Peoria river boat. Owner Alex Grieves plans to sell the boat for $1 million to Yacht Starship Dining Cruises, based in Florida, which primarily does business in Tampa Bay and Clearwater according to its website.

The City of Peoria had the opportunity to purchase the boat first, however, the City Council voted last week to decline that offer.

So, it appears the old-fashioned river boat will be moving from Central Illinois.

This is sad news to a lot of folks. My father Norm Rittenhouse, who passed away in 2014, would have been very sentimental about the loss.

Dad and members of his firm SCR Engineering, Fairbury, built the propulsion system for the locally famous boat in 1987-88. As you can imagine, the crews who built and operated the boat were a close-knit group. I'll never forget, at the visitation for Dad, Captain Alice Grady paid her respects in full uniform.

SCR Engineering, comprised of mostly Pontiac and Fairbury residents, built propulsion systems for 14 boats including the Spirit of Peoria, the Twilight and the Branson Belle. They felt a special connection to Spirit of Peoria, however, because it was close by. Dad and some of the team rode on its maiden voyage from Walker Boat Yard in Paducah, Kentucky, to Peoria in the spring of 1988.

Mark Pritchard, Dad's close friend and business associate, remembers the long, 400-mile trip.

“We worked around the clock to reach Peoria on time. The inside of the boat was not completed yet and a lot of construction was still going on as we came up the river.”

Unlike other river boats which feature paddle wheels just for show, the Spirit of Peoria really is propelled by its enormous 21-ft. wide paddle wheel. I remember Dad being proud of the fact the boat is powered by twin Caterpillar 3412 diesel generator sets which in turn power two locomotive motors driving the paddle wheel. What better for a Peoria boat than Caterpillar engines?

Docked at downtown Peoria’s Riverfront Park, the paddle wheeler has carried thousands of guests on excursions to destinations including Starved Rock State Park, Pere Marquette State Park and St. Louis Riverfront. Its old-fashioned gingerbread trim and red paddle wheel have been a sight to behold on the Mississippi River for 34 years.

I can understand why Peoria leaders do not want to spend taxpayer dollars to be in the boat business. Dad, an entrepreneur and business owner for more than 50 years, also understood economic realities. But he had faith in Central Illinois and was always optimistic for the future.

In 2013 he attended the Spirit of Peoria's 25th anniversary celebration and called me later that day.

“I remember when we came up the river to deliver the boat,” he said. “I had a cell phone that was about the size of a shoe box that worked only if we were near a tower. Today, with my iPhone, I had a video conference while onboard and the phone fit in my shirt pocket. Just think what the next 25 years will bring!”

Sadly, it seems the future may bring the end of an era for Peoria and its beloved paddle boat. It's a shame to lose a vessel with so many ties to Central Illinois, but life does move on. It reminds me of a note we received when Dad died.

The captain and crew of the Twilight sent a beautiful evergreen arrangement in the shape of a ship's steering wheel. Attached was a card with these words, “If my ship sails from sight, it does not mean my journey ends, it simply means the river bends.”

So long, Spirit of Peoria.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

