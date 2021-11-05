Hazlett: Let's hope the Grinch doesn't steal the trees

Contrary to what my husband may say, I am not the cause of this holiday season’s reported nationwide Christmas tree shortage.

It’s true, I do like to put up a bough of holly here or there, but single-handedly trigger an industry shortage? Come now.

What? You didn’t know there may be a shortage of Christmas trees? It’s been in the news.

The American Christmas Tree Association, which represents sellers of artificial trees, says don’t wait for sales if you’re planning to buy a tree. Who knows if there will be enough in stores by Dec. 25.

“It’s possible that those sales won’t occur, or that when they do, the inventory will be limited. Plan ahead and buy early,” the association wrote on its Facebook page.

Apparently this goes for both real and artificial trees. And if you do find one, expect the price to be more than last year.

Supply chain disruptions are causing retailers to raise prices for holiday decor by as much as 25 percent to “keep pace with skyrocketing shipping costs,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

And, Consumer Reports says prices for artificial Christmas trees could be as much as 26 percent higher than last year in some markets. The average artificial Christmas tree cost $104 in 2019, according to the association; this year, that same tree could cost about $131.

When I shared these statistics with my husband, he had a look of concern. “Well, that is bad news for people wanting to get a new artificial tree. Luckily, we already have one. Or two. Or five.”

“Those are all little, table-top trees,” I protested. “And they were purchased in the last century.” My tree obsession started during the Y2K crisis, not the current one. (Remember that?)

It’s well known by my friends and family that I am nuts about Christmas and love to decorate the house. I take that whole “deck the halls” thing seriously. Why, my Nativity scene is so sprawling it is unofficially referred to as “Bethlehem and the outlying suburbs.”

While a few (ok, four) miniature artificial trees are scattered throughout the house, the main centerpiece is a large real tree by the staircase. Every year, our family piles into the car (including the two large dogs) and heads to the nursery. I get a happy feeling seeing outdoor lights strung across the lot and trees leaning against wood pallets, waiting to go home with a cheerful shopper.

You may remember last year, after months of lockdowns, everyone was gung-ho for the holidays before there was even frost on the pumpkin.

As per our annual tradition, we headed to select our tree the weekend after Thanksgiving. But, lo and behold, there were only a few pitiful pines left. Not even Charlie Brown’s sad tree was available.

“Where’ve you been?” asked the tree guy, as if we were late for supper. “All the good trees were scooped up a month ago.”

There were lots of reasons for the lack of trees in 2020 -- closed borders with Canada where many trees originate, workers sick due to COVID and expensive shipping.

We loaded up one of the last scraggly trees and put it against a wall to hide the branches’ bare spot.

This year, I won’t be caught off guard. I’m doing daily drive-bys to see if a truckload of trees has arrived. One glimpse of pine needles and I’ll be doing a U-turn.

As of the week before Halloween, others are waiting for trees as well.

“We ordered $100,000 in artificial trees,” said an employee of a local nursery and gift shop. “We’re hoping they arrive soon.”

I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the best outcome for everyone – retailers, delivery people and customers. The Grinch may have stolen little Cindy Lou Who’s tree, but I hope a truck (or sleigh) filled with trees makes it way to Central Illinois before Dec. 25.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0