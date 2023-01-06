Hazlett: Lessons learned from 2022 holidays

There were lessons I learned during the 2022 holiday season which I should have already known.

Did I stumble into the same hole because I hadn’t learned from previous mistakes? Maybe I forgot the outcome, or maybe I hoped things would magically go differently.

Whatever the reason, here are 10 holiday lessons:

1. Don’t buy a 12-foot Christmas tree if you don’t have access to a 12-foot ladder. You may be able to squeeze the monster tree into the house, decorating the top 3 feet is impossible.

2. Do not encourage your husband who thinks he can “land” a star on the top of the 12-foot Christmas tree by using a remote control drone in the living room.

3. Egg nog is not as bad as you remember. But the last time you tasted it was 1981 and you thought it was like drinking Maalox with nutmeg.

4. You do not need to buy more rolls of wrapping paper, even if it is on sale, 75% off. You already have eight unused rolls underneath the bed. Don’t. Do. It.

5. When your family doctor retires, and you have a yearend appointment with the new general practitioner, it is not a good idea to eat an entire batch of holiday Chex Party Mix the night before. Especially the super salty recipe where your stepfather added a tablespoon of garlic salt instead of a teaspoon. Bloated and suffering from Extreme Garlic Halitosis (no matter how much mouth wash you use) is no way to meet a new physician.

6. Likewise, it isn’t smart trying to impress the staff at the medical office by wearing new jeans that are way too tight. You will cut off your circulation and your ability to breathe properly, which is why the nurse looks at you funny and asks if you’re OK.

7. When making holiday travel plans, it’s prudent to consider driving which may be actually faster than flying. Or considering walking which may also be faster.

8. Don’t let packages sit on your doorstep because porch pirates may run off with the delivery. (Unless you’ve secretly planted a glitter bomb inside.)

9. Stop trying to put those adorable snow booties on your dogs’ paws. They hate it, no matter if there is a polar vortex occurring outside your door.

10. Just because your well-meaning friend drops off a delicious tray of chocolate mint cupcakes doesn’t mean you have to eat them. (Yes, it does. No, it doesn’t!). You can see why some lessons are just so hard to learn …

But 2022 did provide a few unique experiences we won’t be forgetting soon.

In economic news, we learned:

• The price of eggs really can go higher than $4.25 a dozen.

• Sometimes it’s good to be suspicious of dudes who resemble John Blutarsky in “Animal House” and are associated with collapsing crypto currencies.

• We can’t assume items which are traditionally stocked in stores will be on the shelves now. One week there’s no peanut butter, the next week you can’t find hot dogs. But there never seems to be a shortage of my least favorite lima beans. Why is that?

In the entertainment world, we were reminded:

• Bloomington-Normal has some incredible talent. Congratulations again to Leah Marlene for her outstanding run on “American Idol.”

• At age 60, Tom Cruise can still make amazing movies such as “Top Gun: Maverick.”

• Even though Will Smith and Chris Rock dominated headlines for weeks because of “The Slap,” the Oscars are still boring.

In technology news, we were warned:

• Never do anything in front of your robot vacuum cleaner you wouldn’t want your mother (or hometown) to see on social media.