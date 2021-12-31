Hazlett: Less phone and more tomatoes are goals for 2022

For a very long time, I’ve kept a journal which I write in just once a year, on New Year’s Day. It seems fitting to record endings and beginnings, and set a few goals. Earlier this week I pulled out the diary in anticipation of tomorrow’s entry.

It’s always interesting to reread notes from previous years.

For instance, at the end of 2019, after our household had experienced a lot of change, I wrote, “Hopefully we will have more structure and routine in 2020.” Ha! Little did I know then the joke was on me.

At the end of 2020, I wrote, “The entire world is looking forward to a new year.” We had hoped 2021 would be better, but, candidly, the “new normal” still feels very abnormal to me.

I chuckled at one of my 2017 goals: To "improve my vocabulary." That was code for “don’t use naughty words.”

An aside: I read last week people are cursing more since the pandemic started. A headline in the “Wall Street Journal” stated, “Stress, the erosion of boundaries between personal and professional, and an exhausted slide toward casualness have created a perfect storm for swearing.”

Maybe “improving vocabulary” should be a 2022 aspiration for a lot of folks?

Other New Year’s resolutions I’ve set over the years include “spend less money” and the traditional favorite “lose weight.”

It sort of amazed me to realize in 2021 I had unintentionally accomplished some of those old goals. In a year filled with stressful personal challenges, I began some new habits to help keep my sanity, such as:

— riding a bike and doing intermittent fasting.

— saying and practicing the Serenity Prayer. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”

— putting my smartphone on “do not disturb” for a few hours each day. (Only emergency calls come through.)

About mid-year I noticed every time the smartphone beeped, which was often, I stopped what I was doing to look at it. I was so worried about a potential crisis involving my ailing mother, I kept the phone close by at all times and reacted to every sound it made. The device was in charge of me!

By programming the phone to allow only certain calls, I turned off all that distracting noise. It has been quite refreshing to detach from headlines, email and random interruptions for a bit and give my undivided attention to other matters. Who knew such an easy step would have big benefits?

Simplicity is the key for 2022, and my husband and I have set modest goals. For example, he’d like to grow a variety of tomatoes that taste great on hamburgers and are large enough to cover the whole bun. My goal is to learn to like tomatoes.

As we close out 2021, I want to thank each of you for reading this column and sharing your Friday mornings with me. I hope 2022 is healthy and happy for all of us.

Years ago I printed this poem by an unknown author titled “The Way to a Happy New Year.” Many of you have requested it again.

“To leave the old with a burst of song;

To recall the right and forgive the wrong;

To forget the things that bind you fast;

To the vain regrets of the year that's past;

To have the strength to let go your hold

Of the not worthwhile of the days grown old;

To dare go forth with a purpose true,

To the unknown task of the year that's new;

To help your brother along the road,

To assist with his work and lift his load;

To add your gift to the world's good cheer,

Is to have and to give a Happy New Year.”

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0