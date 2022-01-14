Hazlett: Learning from readers, a mouthful of fun

When my mom was a kid, her dad entertained the family at the dinner table with funny stories, tongue twisters and puns.

One of Mom’s favorites was a play on words that transformed the sentences, “Pardon me madam, but you’re occupying the wrong pew. May I show you to another seat?” into a garbled “Mardon me padam, but you’re occupewing the wrong pie. May I sew you to another sheet?”

(Go ahead, say it. It’s fun.)

Our family has repeated that little tongue twister, called a “Spoonerism,” hundreds of times, and, in the finest generational tradition, years ago my mother taught it to our daughter. Back then I doubted our sophisticated eighth grader would be impressed, but I was surprised and pleased when I overheard her (and her buddies) reciting the verse. After all, who doesn’t like a bit of silliness?

A Spoonerism, according to Webster, “is a verbal error in which a speaker accidentally transposes the initial sounds or letters of two or more words, often to humorous effect.” For instance, instead of saying, “What a crushing blow!” you say, “What a blushing cow!”

The word scramble is named after Reverend Dr. William Archibald Spooner who was born in London in 1844. According to a popular anecdote, Rev. Spooner, who taught at Oxford, was late to church one day and found a woman sitting in his “regular pew.” He is said to have uttered the phrase:

“Pardon me, madam, you are occupewing my pie.”

I’m always learning interesting things from readers of this column. More than a dozen years ago, I wrote about this particular ditty and was thrilled to receive a follow-up note from a reader named Martie.

“This reminds me of memories of my late friend Mary Alice,” she wrote. “From her I learned the Spoonerism you quoted. The version I learned continued with the madam’s reply.”

What? You mean there’s more?

The woman in the pew says, “Cheautiful little birch you have here” to which the man replies, “Mank you thadam. Many thinkle peep so.”

(The unscrambled sentences are, “Beautiful little church you have here,” and “Thank you, madam. Many people think so.”)

Of course, I could not wait to share this news with Mom. Our family lore took on new verses! I keep repeating the lines, but stumbling over those last few words… Many thinkle peep so…

The first known printed reference to Dr. Spooner is an article in The Spectator of London, dated April 9, 1887, and titled “Word-Twisting Versus Nonsense.”

It read, “With the transposition of initial letters…a living cleric, in other respects intelligent and accomplished, works with an involuntary assiduity that is most upsetting to his hearers.”

Apparently Dr. Spooner frequently startled his congregation with mixed up words. One such comment was, “My brethren, we all know what it is to have a half-warmed fish in our hearts.”

(A half-formed wish…)

Soon the Oxford students started coming up with their own silly expressions such as “It is kistomary to cuss the bride.”

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Dr. Spooner was a “kind, absent-minded fellow with a keen intellect. For whatever reason, it seems that his quick mind couldn’t keep up with this mouth.”

For this reason, I feel a kindred spirit to the man. As I get older, it gets easier to mix up words.

When he died in 1930, The New York Times published the doctor’s obituary with some of his famous slip ups:

• On a visit to the British fleet, he was quoted as asking to see the “cattleships and bruisers.”

• He is said to have scolded an entire class for “hissing my mystery lectures.”

Not too long ago, I recited the familiar family favorite to my mother, who has Alzheimer’s. It may be attributed to my theatrical performance or to a genuine memory of the verse, but Mom laughed in delight. This truly warmed my heart.

Dank you, thoctor Spooner, for the memories.

