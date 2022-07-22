Hazlett: Kids learn life lessons showing cattle at the fair

It’s county fair season. Time for corn dogs, rodeos and 4-H livestock shows.

City slickers may not understand the excitement of showing animals, but farm families will tell you, it’s an experience that teaches discipline, hard work, pride and even love.

My friend Carie and her family show pigs and cattle all over the Midwest. Her teenage children feed and care for the livestock twice a day, every day. It’s a responsibility that doesn’t allow for laziness or procrastination.

Raising animals is an activity that keeps the family close and focused on a single goal. It’s a lot of hard work, but can be fun and rewarding as well. (Top winners can earn prize money.)

My dad’s family was very active in 4-H, from sewing and cooking to showing livestock. My Aunt Marilyn and Uncle Eric have fond memories of the cattle show, some exhilarating and some bittersweet.

Back then, my grandfather had a herd of about 50 purebred Herefords. The kids chose a heifer or a steer from the herd to show at the fair. They looked for white ankles, a flat back and a rounder face — all traits important to judging.

Sometimes they saved their money and bought a calf at an auction. A favorite chapter of family lore is Eric’s selection of a calf with a very long face, which earned her the name “Needle Nose.” Unfortunately, she always came in near the bottom of any competition, but she “was a good mother and raised several calves,” Eric said. Naturally, she is the cow everyone in the family fondly remembers.

But there was also Marilyn’s heifer ...

“Just once in my 4-H years, Dad took me to the Bloomington Sale Barn to purchase a calf,” she said. The animal was light red in color and had a long coat of hair so Marilyn named her “Peach Fuzz.”

“I remember how special I felt, getting to spend the day with Dad by myself and watching him quietly nod his head as he bid.”

One of the first steps in training was putting a halter on the calf.

“Dad told me to hold on tight and let her know who was boss,” said Marilyn, but that was easier said than done. Inevitably, the calf got spooked and took off, dragging little Marilyn along with it.

Eric remembers falling asleep on a bale of hay in the barn, but the livestock ate the hay while he slept. He woke up leaning to one side with a crick in his neck while the cows stared at him.

A big part of animal care was washing the heifers and using a comb to make a wavy pattern on their coat.

“I combed the hair way up to make the hind quarters look beefier,” said Eric. Kind of like a pompadour with a fade?

Some competitors used hairspray to make the coat stand taller, but Grandpa wouldn’t allow 1960s Aqua Net on animals. Too sticky!

Then came the excitement of Fair week.

On show day in 1961, after washing and brushing Peach Fuzz, Marilyn put on her show clothes — a cowboy hat, boots and western shirt! The pair must have been quite an impressive site because Peach Fuzz won reserve grand champion. Sixty years later, Marilyn still has the trophy.

Peach Fuzz stayed on the farm for many years after that big day.

The risk in raising livestock is becoming attached to them. Not all of cattle live their days out on the farm; they are sold.

Marilyn also raised a steer named Edger, whom she knew was destined to be sold. At the livestock sale, she walked the steer back and forth in front of the bidders, tears streaming down her face.

“Dad came down from the stands to the arena and hugged me,” she said.

He gently told her, “You can sit down; I’ll take him from here.”