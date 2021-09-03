Hazlett: Keys to wedding planning: Priorities, flexibility and maybe even a mask

Sissy Blissman, the sweetest person you’d ever want to meet, has five weeks until her son gets married.

As you might guess, her life is a whirlwind of activity right now.

When I chatted with her, she was watching the mail for RSVPs from guests. With less than a week before the deadline, only 63 of 135 guests have replied.

Unfortunately, people are not very prompt with party responses. We’ve been invited to multiple weddings this year, and I must confess twice I received a friendly text saying, “Could you please go online and enter your RSVP?” (Honestly, I thought I had, but it’s been a crazy summer.)

Sissy plans to start calling and texting this week to gently prod those late repliers for an answer.

“I can’t move forward with table setup and seat assignments until I know who is coming,” she said.

Why is it so important for wedding planners like Sissy to know attendance numbers in advance? Because payment for the food is due, in full, the day she tells the caterer the headcount.

It comes down to no RSVP, no Chicken Kiev.

Sissy’s to-do list is constantly evolving. How to get cupcakes delivered to the reception? Who puts bows on the pews?

The mother of the groom has ordered online — and returned — 14 dresses. Three dresses were the same style, just different sizes, and two gowns were the same size and style, just different colors. She struck pay dirt on number 15, but even the perfect dress requires minor alterations.

When will she find time to meet the seamstress?

“It’s all about priorities!” she says with confidence.

Sissy has just three hours to decorate the venue (without paying an extra fee) which requires major project management skills. Her garage is filled with table services, charger plates, centerpieces, easels, signs and storage containers. To maximize her time at the venue and have everything delivered at once, she has rented a U-Haul.

When I thought she couldn’t add any more to her busy schedule, Sissy casually mentioned she’d like to get a tummy tuck.

“After trying on all those ‘mother of the groom dresses,’ I decided I need corrective action beyond a diet...,” she said.

Uh, Sissy, I don’t think you have enough time before the wedding for plastic surgery. Besides, where does a tummy tuck fit on the priorities list?

She smiled and contemplated all the things she wants to do once her life calms down a bit.

“I’d like to get a new couch and that comes before the tummy tuck so I have a place to recuperate after the procedure. But buying a new refrigerator is later on the actions list. I mean, I won’t need a new fridge if I’m not eating as much, will I?”

Another friend, Chloe, is getting married in just a few weeks. The young bride is also feeling the pressure of wedding planning, but most of her worries are caused by the uncertainty of COVID.

“The health mandates keep changing and could change 10 more times before the date,” she says. Will guests be required to wear masks? Should the wedding party provide masks for guests? Will Illinois take the same stance as New York City and require vaccinations for certain indoor settings? It’s all too much to worry about!

“A few vendors we contacted wouldn’t even provide quotes because they weren’t sure they’d still be in business,” she said. “And our honeymoon trip has been cancelled.”

Weddings are joyful celebrations, but planning leading up to the blessed day can be stressful, especially during a virus surge. Once the happy couples begin their married lives together, hopefully circumstances will improve and everyone can relax. Maybe then there can be honeymoons, or even a tummy tuck.

