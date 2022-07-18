Hazlett: Keeping old keys is a mystery

While sorting through dresser drawers recently I found a Ziploc baggie containing a bunch of old, random keys.

It seems I come across this bag every few years, and, after staring at it for a few moments, toss it back into the drawer. Obviously I’m conflicted about throwing away the extra keys.

“You haven’t used those keys in 20 years,” said my husband. “Why don’t you get rid of them?”

Because what if some day I come across a locked file cabinet or door or clock? Then I will have the missing key! Just like Nancy Drew and “The Secret of the Old Clock.”

I can still picture the book cover with the teen detective hiding from thieves in the woods and holding the old mantle clock which contained the secret journal and the location of an old man’s will. Isn’t that a key she’s using to open the clock? Uh, no, it’s a screw driver. But she finds a flat key to a lock box in the journal! So, see, these extra keys might come in handy some day if I’m searching for an old will! Or being chased by thieves in the woods.

Granted, the likelihood of using the keys for anything is about as slim as playing Nancy Drew. Some of them are completely obsolete.

For instance, there’s a key imprinted with the GM logo to a car I no longer own, and a key to my parents’ car which they no longer own. (Mom once locked herself out of the car and thought it would be helpful if I had the spare to come to her rescue.)

“Ok, I guess I can discard away the old automobile keys …”

A few larger keys I recognize are for the front door of a condo where I used to live and the front door of my grandparents’ house which was razed years ago. Those can be pitched, too …

But there are a dozen unmarked, small keys. I have no idea what they belong to. File cabinets, desks, luggage, mailboxes?

A key ring can be a clue. For instance, a stretchy plastic wristband with a key attached belonged to my grandmother. She wore it on her daily walk; I keep it for sentimental reasons.

Our neighbor puts colored rubber caps on all her keys for easy identification.

“What does this blue key open?” I asked, inspired by her organization.

“The back door, I think,” she replied. “I’m not positive. I’ll have to look at the spreadsheet.”

Apparently she needs a map key to her house keys.

While an unidentifiable key is a conundrum, it’s not as frustrating as finding a padlock without its matching opener. In my case, that usually means I’ve hidden the key for safe keeping and forgotten where. Hint: It’s not the baggie.

However, there are few sweeter moments in life than that glorious instant when you try a miscellaneous key in a lock and you hear that magical click. It opens! Hooray!

Many people recycle old keys, use them in arts and crafts projects or make jewelry with them. (Though, I cannot see me wearing GM car keys for earrings.)

A side note: In addition to reading Nancy Drew as a kid, I loved to roller skate. In 1971 my favorite song was “Brand New Key” by the artist Melanie. “Oh, I’ve got a brand new pair of roller skates, you’ve got a brand new key …”

But, in third grade, my skates were lace-up foot gear with attached wheels, requiring no key. My husband, as a young boy, wore the old-fashioned skates which attached to his shoes. His skates are long gone, but guess what, he still has the key.