Hazlett: Josh Trail 25 years later

Twenty-five years ago this summer, our family was charting the progress of my cousin, Josh Wagner of Indiana, as he hiked the Appalachian Trail.

The trek, from Georgia to Maine through 14 states and 5,000-ft. high mountains, took him exactly five months and one day. His mom, my Aunt Marilyn, and I drove to Virginia to meet him halfway through the journey.

Josh’s adventures were fascinating, but the story did not end in 1997. In fact, an amazing chapter was added just last year.

At nearly 2,200 miles long, the Appalachian National Scenic Trail is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world. Thousands of hikers start the trail each year, but only one in 10 actually finish. Hiking the narrow dirt path through brush and mountains can be a brutal, even deadly, experience, but those who complete the journey say it is the accomplishment of a lifetime.

I recall Josh saying the most challenging aspect for him was not climbing the steep mountains, but coming down. The shock to his knees and long legs (he's 6-foot-2) was quite painful. Thus, traveling light was essential.

At the outset, his backpack weighed 50 pounds, but over the summer, he ditched 15 pounds of stuff including clothes, a yo-yo and a harmonica.

Just to maintain his weight, it was necessary for him to consume more than 6,000 calories a day. He ate a lot of pasta, using a mini camp stove and water collected from streams. Later he said he never wanted to eat another Pop Tart again.

During our brief visit with him, we took Josh to a local Cracker Barrel where the waitress claimed she didn't have enough ink in her pen to write his entire order.

His most valuable possession was a sleeping bag made for rough, wet treatment. It really came in handy the morning he woke up covered by an inch of snow.

"Mail is like gold," he told us. Marilyn had a schedule of mail-drops and sent boxes of food. Before smart phones, letters from home brought news of the outside world.

On the trail, Josh made several friends, and even helped save an injured hiker from exposure. People generally watched out for one another.

“It's like a community,” he said. “Everyone is on the same path, and has the same goals."

While on the hike, Josh received a letter from a girl he had met at Indiana University. Her name was Paige, and she was also planning to hike the trail. Later, they met to share notes.

Sharing a passion for the great outdoors, the couple soon fell in love, and in 2003, they were married. (By the way, Paige did hike the trail and finished in five months, one day faster than Josh.)

That summer, after we waved goodbye to my cousin in Virginia, I remember thinking of Robert Frost’s words, “These woods are lovely, dark and deep, but I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep…”

Fast forward two decades. Josh and Paige are the parents of three wonderful sons and Josh has a career, not surprisingly, in forestry management. During the pandemic, he decided to sort through a forgotten collection of random odds and ends and came across a pocket knife he had found along the trail. There was a name inscribed: Rona Marech.

Back in 1997, without the help of the internet, locating strangers was no easy feat. But in 2020, Josh did some digging and tracked down the owner. He mailed the pocket knife with a short note, signing his trail nickname, “Stork.” (For his long legs.)

Then a delightful thing happened. He noticed an article in “National Parks” magazine written by the editor… none other than Rona Marech. She shared the story of losing her prized possession, a Swiss Army knife given to her by her parents, and its stunning reappearance more than 20 years later.

Rather than try to make sense of it, she wrote, sometimes it’s best to just “offer thanks to the universe for its wily ways and unexpected gifts.”