“Why are they getting rid of that?”

It’s the big question in our neighborhood this week as people set out unwanted items for the city’s free biannual bulk pickup event.

The past few days, people have been loading the curbs with items too large for the city-issued trash receptacles. Much of it is the kind of thing you’d expect to see: three-legged chairs, old carpet remnants, broken lamps, rolling desk chairs with broken casters.

But there are some surprises, too. Good stuff. And you wonder, “Why are they getting rid of that? It’s too nice to throw away.”

Yesterday I saw four pristine patio chairs, neatly lined in a row next to the street. If it had been just one chair, I’d have assumed it was defective. But four? It was clearly a case of someone getting a new set of chairs and not wanting to deal with the old ones.

Oh, sure, the owner can advertise them on Facebook, but who wants to sit around and wait for buyers who may never show up? A resale shop is another option, but transportation isn’t easy. So the patio furniture sits on the curb in the hopes someone comes by and takes it before the city crew arrives.

Just a few houses down, I spotted an old wicker table and drove by at snail’s speed to check it out. Alas, the top was rotten. Bummer! I picked up speed and continued browsing the selection of neighborhood merchandise.

Around the corner was an old-fashioned wood folding chair. I bet its owners aren’t aware those chairs are all the rage on HGTV, or they wouldn’t have stuck it in the rain along with that horrendous lampshade.

(You really don’t know your neighbors until you’ve gotten a good look at their discarded light fixtures.)

Then there was the house on a busy street with a fairly new rototiller sitting in the yard. However, it was not a candidate for trash pickup; there was a “for sale” sign resting on it. And, just to make sure there was no confusion, the piece of equipment was chained to the nearest tree.

Another local resident had amazingly managed to drag a full-size, wall unit bookcase to the edge of their driveway.

“Doesn’t that unit normally come in a box and require hours of assembly?” I asked my husband.

“Yes,” he said. “I have no idea how they got it out the door in one piece …”

“Have you noticed how nice some of this stuff is?” I asked him, casting an eye on a discarded king-size headboard. “Why is our neighbors’ junk better than our junk, honey?”

Parked on our curb was an ugly bathroom vanity, a broken patio umbrella and dehumidifier which only blows hot hair. Glancing at our pile, I realized a piece of wire shelving was missing.

“Do you think someone already snagged it?” I asked.

My husband was unusually quiet with an odd look on his face.

“Wait a minute. You didn’t take it back in the house, did you? That shelving has been leaning against the basement wall since the day the Girl Scout troop came over to watch Hannah Montana and the Jonas Brothers’ episode.”

“I might install it in a closet …”

“You already did. Fifteen years ago. This is the leftover piece, remember?”

Just then a pickup truck stopped in front of our house. A man jumped out, smiled and waved.

“Does this work?” he asked, pointing to the dehumidifier.

“No,” we answered in unison.

Nonetheless, he tossed it into the bed of his truck, right next to three gas grills.

“There’s a fourth grill lying down,” he said. “You can’t see it. Big day for scrap metal.”

Seizing the opportunity, I asked, “By chance, are you in need of a piece of wire shelving?”