Hazlett: It's a small world

It really is a small world after all.

Technology can instantly connect people across the globe, allowing us to share information and even form new friendships. I’m delighted when connections are prompted by this newspaper column.

Here’s one such example; starting at the beginning.

As a young man, my stepfather Harlan Greeneberg served in the U.S. Army in what was then West Germany. From 1968 to 1970, he was a member of Troop E, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Armored Cavalry Division in Bamberg — part of America’s Cold War commitment to protecting the West’s borders with then communist Czechoslovakia and East Germany.

A Bloomington native, Harlan had spent his life to this point entirely in Central Illinois. Living in Germany was a completely new experience for him.

During rare off-duty time, he explored medieval Bamberg including its town hall, uniquely built on a bridge in 1386 and decorated with frescoes. A surprising detail of the frescoes is a 3-D sculpture of a cherub’s leg which protrudes from the wall. In 1968, a fellow soldier snapped a photo of my future stepfather standing in front of this mural.

In 1972, back in Illinois, Harlan married my mother Jane.

“When we were dating,” she recalled, “he talked about Bamberg all the time.”

Fast forward 50 years; Harlan is now retired and a grandfather. His once brown hair has turned white.

We are aboard a Uniworld river cruise ship in 2016, gliding along the Main River in a now united Germany. Our day’s stop: Bamberg. In my hand is the original photo of Harlan on the bridge. We have come all this way to recreate the scene.

Bamberg is a beautiful city, and, because it was not heavily damaged in WWII, still retains many medieval-period buildings.

“Does it look the same?” I ask as we stroll along quaint streets. Yes and no, he says. The military base closed in 2014. We’re certain, however, the 630-year-old bridge is still there and we ask a guide to point us to it.

“Certainly,” she says and our spirits soar. Then she adds, “But the bridge is closed; under construction.”

WHAT? My heart sinks. Harlan’s normally cheerful smile falters.

“They won’t let you in,” she says, “I promise you.”

We’ll see about that.

Tall barricades surround the entrance; we can’t even see the bridge. Our cruise director, who speaks German, politely asks a construction worker if we may enter.

Nein. (No.)

The crew breaks for lunch and only one worker remains. This is my chance.

He speaks little English, but I smile, show him our photo and put my hands together in pleading gesture. He hesitates and then nods.

Carefully we step inside the cordoned construction area. Amid concrete debris, bricks and forklifts, we find the spot. I take a step back to get a wider camera angle and nearly tumble into the river.

Click. Got it.

“Look, Mom!” I shout, running to her. “We took the photo, but it was no small feat!”

“You mean no small foot,” she says, pointing to the cherub’s leg.

I shared the story in this column, and heard from several readers in response.

One person emailed photos of the completed bridge work. (No more risk of falling into the river.)

But I was surprised to hear from George Cabral, a retired member of the U.S. Army.

“I found the story and photos of your stepfather while searching online for old pictures of Bamberg,” he said. “Wish I had run into you all when you were here. I have been stationed here since 1973 and never left.”

Cabral, along with a group of soldiers and local citizens, are gathering photos and stories for a museum which is planned to highlight the German and American Army's presence there.

He now collects and posts photos on a Facebook site, "Warner Barracks, Bbg 1950-2014.”

We have old photos to share, of course, more than just a cherub’s foot.