Hazlett: It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month

It’s been The Week of The Breast.

(Yes, I thought that titillating opener might catch your attention.)

And timing could not be more appropriate as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It started on Monday, when I had my annual mammogram.

There I stood — in the glamorous medical gown — you know, the one with no closures and not enough material to cover all the places you want it to at once. The technician, who was terrific, said, “Say, don’t you write a column in the Pantagraph? I recognize you from your photo.”

I hoped she’s talking about my face. Otherwise, I might have to speak to the staff photographer …

Yep, that’s me, I said. We chatted a while and before I knew it, the process was over. The whole procedure took less than 10 minutes and was a piece of cake. The high heels I had been wearing all day hurt more than the test.

Mammograms, in my experience, have improved over the years. The exams are faster, less intimidating and less painful than when I first began getting the annual screening at age 40.

So here’s my public service announcement, ladies. Please, get a mammogram!

I understand others may have a different exam experience. Waiting for test results can be a time of tension and anxiety.

Tragically, one in eight women will develop breast cancer. It’s shocking to realize, on average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. But early detection and treatment remain the best defense in fighting the disease.

According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, when detected early, breast cancer has a five-year survival rate of 99%. And mammograms and self exams are our best bet to discover cancer at earlier stages.

Please, go online and find a free screening near you.

After my mammogram, the week continued with a celebration with my friend Terry. She was diagnosed with breast cancer 24 years ago this month and is an inspirational survivor.

When I am with her, I am reminded of the blessing of good health, and I am hopeful for a cure.

One year Terry took me to Chicago to participate in the “Race for the Cure” fund-raiser to mark her cancer-free milestone and to honor the memory of her mother who sadly did not survive the disease.

At the race, thousands of women, mostly dressed in pink, wore paper signs on their backs with the names of loved ones impacted by breast cancer. Thousands. The sheer number of cancer victims represented that day alone was staggering.

I read the back of one young woman who wore two signs. One sign read, “In memory of my aunt Mary.” The sign below it read, “In memory of my beloved mother.” The brave runner was receiving chemotherapy treatment herself and yet she was there, running and smiling with hope. Witnessing her faith brought tears to my eyes.

“You remember how your first kiss felt?” Terry said that day. “It was a magical, tingly feeling inside. That’s how I feel when I see all these people showing up to help fight this awful disease.”

What can we do to stop this cancer before it reaches more people?

We can get regular tests and make sure our loved ones do, too. We can give time and money to cancer research. We can wear pink this month to spread awareness and we can never give up hope.

This year, the Breast Cancer Foundation's campaign is RISE. We are encouraged to rise together “to ensure every woman has access to the screenings she needs and the support she deserves. When we RISE, we Rally in Screening Everyone.”