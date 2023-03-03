Today’s column is not the product of a high tech chatbot. There was no artificial intelligence feature used in the creation of this 650-word article.

It was written by your faithful weekly columnist, a “traditionally built” Central Illinois native, ISU alum and avid fan of Lucca Grill pizza. There’s nothing artificial about me except the occasional blonde highlights to cover up those dark roots.

But artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots are increasingly everywhere. Self-driving cars and computers named Hal were once the stuff of science fiction, but no more.

AI is defined by some as a “branch of computer science that can simulate human intelligence,” and is used in machines to perform tasks which normally require human intelligence. The technology can reason, learn, solve problems and make decisions. AI is getting so good, it can produce “human-like writing.”

But as usual, there’s a risk. Some people are relying on AI to do their homework or write thesis papers. Just the other day, I read a report that Sports Illustrated and other publications have turned to AI to help construct articles.

But don’t worry; this column is completely penned by an imperfect human. And I think regular readers would recognize the difference between my writing and that of an automated author capable of scanning billions of data points in an instant.

You’d remember the time I wrote about nearly strangling myself as I attempted to pull a girdle over my head. Or the column where I confessed that during college I blew my weekly food allowance on a pair of extravagant blue jeans and then asked my mom for more money. (Her one-word response was “Starve,” and I learned to make creative meals from a box of Prince spaghetti and two cans of peas that week.)

Seriously, would a super computer generate such stories? My mother might describe those old days as a different kind of AI … Absence of Intelligence.

In fact, there are lots of variations of AI.

For instance, many of us have experienced Adolescent Intelligence. This kind of “intelligence” believes our parents are the most embarrassing creatures on earth, particularly in public. (You: OMG, did you just flirt with the waiter? I want to crawl under the table! Parent: Uh, no, I asked for the bill …)

But eventually, if we’re paying attention and learning from experience, we start to chill out and take responsibility in ways that promote our own growth. That is Adult Intelligence.

Adult Intelligence is very handy because it helps you avoid painful mistakes, like forgetting to pay the water bill or letting the car run out of gas.

There are even more versions of AI, some involving not-so-advanced programming ...

Australian shepherd mix Intelligence — This application is demonstrated when an adorable orange puppy thinks it’s fun to wake up Mommy and Daddy at 6 a.m. on Sunday to go outside. Bark, bark, bark. But the cutest dog ever threatens to wake up the neighbors. More bark, bark, bark. Then Mommy and Daddy, still in their pajamas and barefoot, chase the puppy around the muddy backyard. Say, who has the intelligence here?

Anglophile Intelligence — This user spends way too much time reading about the feud between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and can actually recite the monarchy’s line of succession. But be on the lookout for a massive system failure of this AI in May if Harry and Meghan actually show up at King Charles’ coronation.

Finally, in these confusing times, there are occasions when the AI we’d settle for is ANY intelligence. Think people who don’t use turn signals or talk loudly on their cellphones in restaurants.