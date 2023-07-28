On a blustery and bone-chilling morning last November, my family attended the funeral of a close friend and longtime neighbor.

We huddled together at the cemetery as final prayers were read. Then the pastor added, “The family invites you to lunch back at the church.”

As we headed to our cars, I made small talk with the pastor about the bitter early arrival of winter. She nodded and said, “There’s no place colder than the graveyard.” At that moment, no words seemed truer.

You can imagine our relief when we escaped the wind and entered the welcoming fellowship area of the church. And to our delight, spread before us was an incredible luncheon feast. A buffet, prepared by the church’s funeral meal committee, stretched across two long tables.

It was the ultimate comfort food smorgasbord: macaroni and cheese, ham, roast beef, salads, rolls, cheesy scalloped potatoes, pumpkin pie, chocolate cookies and more! Cold and hungry mourners salivated.

Naturally, we stood back while the family went through the line first. I tried to banish selfish thoughts (what if they run out of macaroni and cheese?), but there was no need to worry. Like the miracle of the loaves and fishes, ladies from the kitchen kept bringing out more casseroles.

We all sat down together, and despite the solemnity of the occasion, let ourselves be temporarily soothed by gooey deliciousness.

During times of grief, sharing a meal is how many of us find comfort and solace. Funeral meals are a long-standing tradition that helps families honor their loved one and care for one another.

This past week, my husband and I traveled to a small town in southern Missouri to attend the funeral of a friend’s 92-year-old mother.

We were on duty to assist with organizing a large meal at our friends’ home, just a mile down the gravel road from the country cemetery. The food was being prepared by members of the family’s church, and it was our job to meet them, led by Jessica and Ted, before mourners arrived.

There are corporate CEOs who dream of such an efficient operation. Ted unloaded tables, folding chairs and cooler chests of water while Jessica carried in covered trays of sliced ham, green beans with bacon and, of course, that funeral food staple, cheesy scalloped potatoes.

Other members delivered pans of apple crisp, cinnamon rolls and the largest bowl of fresh strawberries I’ve ever seen. In 20 minutes, the tables were arranged and the buffet was set. Like a cavalry with casseroles, they swooped in to save the day and then departed.

Nothing remained for us to do except sneak a sample of sliced ham.

Oh, if only we’d known Jessica and Ted years ago!

When my mother-in-law passed away in 2011 in Virginia, a family meal was held at an Italian restaurant the night before the funeral. No one expected guests to stay after the service because burial was in a cemetery more than an hour away in Maryland.

But my own wise mother pulled me aside and whispered, “We better stop at the grocery store on the way home.”

“Do you really think people will come over after such a long day?” I said.

“Grief makes people hungry,” she said. We dashed into a supermarket along the highway and loaded two shopping carts with buns, a ham, deli salads, potato chips and soda. I started to sweat when the total rang over $250 (which was huge back then). What if no one came? We’d be eating ham for a month.

But Mom was right. So many cars filled the driveway and street, we had to park down the block.