Our country will observe Presidents Day on Monday in honor of Washington, Lincoln and all U.S. presidents.

Here in Illinois, we have a very close connection with the man many consider to be our greatest president. Abe Lincoln lived in the towns and counties we call home. Sometimes it’s hard to believe the leader who uttered the famous words, “With malice toward none, with charity for all,” once walked the same streets as you and I.

Lincoln was an Illinois attorney for nearly 24 years, and in those early days, he and his friend, Judge David Davis, made a three-month circuit of 14 counties serving the Eighth Judicial Circuit. They traveled by horseback and buggy, staying in dozens of towns, including my hometown, Pontiac.

A well-traversed landmark there is the Mill Street Bridge crossing the Vermilion River. Near the bridge is a marker identifying the spot where, in 1840, two young attorneys, Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, engaged in a lively debate before a group of settlers. The marker reads, “Little could (the audience) realize they were witnessing the birth of an historical era where two thoughtful men would grow in their opposing belief on the morality of slavery and their ability to persuade others to accept those beliefs.”

A mere 18 years later, these same two men would vie to represent Illinois in the U.S. Senate, and in 1860, they would be the Republican and Democrat candidates for the presidency.

A particularly interesting piece of Lincoln history has ties to a local house, the Strevell home, which I toured not long ago. Dale Maley of Fairbury is the curator.

“In January 1860, Lincoln gave a lecture at the Pontiac Presbyterian Church and was due to take the midnight train back to Bloomington,” explains Maley.

A young attorney named Jason Strevell invited Lincoln to walk a block west to his house, at 401 W. Livingston St., to pass the time until the train arrived. Lincoln spent the afternoon and evening there talking politics with the local lawyer.

During the visit, Strevell marveled at Lincoln’s height and measured him in a doorway. The mark reached 6 feet, 4 inches.

Unfortunately, despite its famous visitor, the house fell into disrepair. In 2008, the owner was ready to demolish the aging structure.

“Three local men — Tom Ewing, Collins Miller and Donovan Gardner — purchased the property with plans to restore and donate it to the Livingston County Historical Society,” said Maley.

After 10 years of research and repair, along with donations by local residents and businesses, the Strevell House opened to the public in 2018. Tours are available on the third Saturday of the month, May to November, 1 to 3 p.m. The home and its collections are fascinating.

Maley recently wrote a book, “Abraham Lincoln and the Strevell Family of Pontiac, Illinois,” and he has applied for the home to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council will vote on the recommendation next week, on Feb. 24.

Lincoln’s legacy to the U.S. and the world is remarkable, but his early influence began right here in Central Illinois. Reminders are all around us to remember and enjoy.