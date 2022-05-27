Hazlett: Happy Memorial Day; Beginning of summer 2022

Ah, Memorial Day. The glorious start of summer. Who doesn’t love it?

Yes, I know, the official summer solstice is still weeks away, but don’t rain on my parade. Let’s savor the weekend, and indulge our dreams and high expectations for a fun-filled, memorable summer.

At the end of May, our hopes run high. This could be the year our baseball team wins the big game! We could get a great tan! We could enjoy a few days away from work!

The future is always bright on Memorial Day.

The weather forecast for this Monday appears to be nice, but keep your fingers crossed. This is Central Illinois, after all. You never really know if you’ll be turning on the air conditioning or the heat.

Rain or shine, you really know it’s the beginning of summer when:

- For the first official cookout, you estimate the grill’s propane tank still has enough fuel from last year, but it runs out halfway as you’re cooking hot dogs.

- You make a mad dash to the store to buy more propane and pick up beer while you’re at it, but the refrigerated section is empty (darn supply chains!) and all that’s left for sale is warm beer.

- Finally, after waiting for the beer to chill (you stuck it in the freezer to speed things up), you sit in your lawn favorite chair and pull open the can tab. What a great sound. But at that moment, your neighbor fires up his super loud leaf blower.

- Despite neighborhood noise and semi-warm beer, you’re just thankful you finally have a free evening after a month of school sports banquets, band and chorus concerts and graduation parties.

- Speaking of graduation, you notice there is a stuffed autograph dog wearing a mortarboard sitting on the kitchen table. You try to read the scribbled comments but don’t understand any of the acronyms. #youareold.

- Your soon-to-be 18-year-old daughter is planning what part of her body she plans to tattoo or pierce first.

- The automobile you last saw in January, as it was being driven away by your college student, is now blocking the driveway.

- You hear car doors slam at wee hours of the night, but actual sightings of the college student home for summer are rare.

- The refrigerator starts to look like a fast-food container repository.

- You realize the deadline to sign up your grade schooler for day camp was eight weeks ago. School has been out only three days and already the youngster is repeating a refrain of “I’m bored. There’s nothing to do…”

- You actually get the flowers you purchased at the store planted into pots before they wilted, dried up and crumbled, like last year.

- Your shopping list starts to include items such as “popsicles” and “sun tan lotion.”

- You get out the tire pump for bicycles.

- You decide who gets a hand-me-down swimming suit from last year and who gets a new one. Or, just your luck, everyone needs a new one.

- The family sees an increase in consumption of mobile data, potato chips and toilet paper and a decrease in the need for printer ink, index cards and zip-lock sandwich baggies.

- The family dog gets more walks and fewer naps.

- The smell of insect repellent permeates the house due to this season’s bumper crop of ticks. (Ew, ick.)

- You try to control the stunned look on your face when you see the price of hamburger and brats. And don’t even mention the sticker shock at the gas pump.

The Summer of 2022 is upon us. Let’s enjoy the holiday weekend, and, even if for only a few hours, forget our troubles. In summertime, the days are longer, the breezes are lovelier and our dreams are a little sweeter.

