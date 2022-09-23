Hazlett: Happy first week of fall!

The first official week of Fall in Central Illinois brings a whole crop of seasonal favorites.

As a kid, I liked to look out the car window and stare at the corn rows as we zoomed by. I tried to count them, but, of course, that was impossible.

There's something reassuring about the symmetry of our Illinois fields, with flat, straight lines and miles of crops that stretch as far as you can see.

Perhaps the comfort is in the cycle that never changes. Fall in the breadbasket of our nation means harvest and a deep satisfaction of completion. There’s a sense of rightness and fulfillment when farmers work the land and see the bounty of their hard labor.

I remember one September day more than 30 years ago, in 1989, when my grandmother and I traveled from Champaign to Pontiac. She liked to take the less traveled route along blacktops through small towns like Bellflower and Anchor.

It was a gloriously sunny day, and we watched dozens of farmers bringing in their crops. It seemed like everyone was in the fields. Leaves scurried across the roads and yards were festive with orange pumpkins and gold and purple mums. It was a picturesque scene of Americana.

“I’ll never forget the beauty of this day,” she said. Me neither.

You’ll see a smile on my face just about any fall day. After the heat of the summer, most of us are happy to feel slightly cooler temperatures. Maybe autumn is your favorite season, too? Simple pleasures in the prairieland make this time of year special. Here are a few:

• Sleeping with the window open. It’s cool enough to snuggle into the blankets, but not so cold your nose freezes.

• Watching the masterpiece of changing colors in trees and bushes.

• Pumpkin spice flavored coffee, cookies … anything.

• High school football on Friday night, cheering on teams under the lights and listening to marching bands. Or sitting in the stands at a college game on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

• Eating caramel apples.

• Wooly caterpillars crossing the roads.

• The cozy feeling you get when you step inside from the brisk outdoors and smell the aroma of coffee.

• Running and jumping into a mound of freshly raked leaves with your kids.

• The taste of hot apple cider.

• Enjoying all the terrific fall festivals in the area.

• Picking out a pumpkin for a jack-o-lantern and inhaling that smell when you first cut into it.

• Finding the last juicy, pre-frost tomato in the garden.

• Blackening a hot dog on a wood fire.

• The smell of burning leaves (if you’re outside city limits).

• Watching “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

• Hay rides.

• Being able to see clear across the fields again.

• Putting a pot of mums on the doorstep.

• Waving to farmers in the fields and seeing them wave back.

• Watching the birds fly south.

• The first fire in the fireplace.

• Settling in earlier than usual for the night because it’s growing dark outside.

• A batch of delicious smelling and tasting soup or chili.

• A jog or bike ride in pleasant temperatures which won’t drain you.

• The absence of pesky flies and mosquitoes.

• The sight of your dog sleeping on the grass in the autumn sun.

• One final wearing of your favorite shorts or sandals before packing them away for winter.

• That collegiate feeling you get while walking across a tree-lined campus.

• Watching the sky glow with the light of a harvest moon.