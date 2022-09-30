Hazlett: Happy anniversary to an incredible couple

Fifty years ago today I sat in the front pew of a Pontiac church, wearing a purple gingham dress and watching my mother exchange wedding vows with my soon-to-be stepfather.

Little did I know it would be the most important day of my young life.

My mother, Jane, and her new husband, Harlan, were 27 years old. It was a second marriage for both, and it was a package deal. Along with a new wife, he got a 9-year-old stepdaughter and an adorable puppy named Ralph.

They were introduced by a mutual friend, Denny Eaton, who was our mailman. Years later, when people asked how they met, my mother liked to say, “Through the mail.”

Returning home after two years in the Army, Harlan worked at a local discount store called Cousin Fred’s. Curious about the man recommended by our postal carrier, Mom decided she and I would go to the store “to buy Christmas lights.”

Unbeknownst to me, we were on a reconnaissance mission. He looked like a nice guy, so she introduced herself.

"You can call me if you want," she said. Family lore has it the phone was ringing off the hook by the time we arrived home.

They began their relationship with the understanding that "what you see is what you get."

"We said to each other, 'Don't expect me to change,' and then, of course, we both did," Mom recalled.

On their first date, they went to the Terrace Lounge Restaurant in Bloomington. Harlan doesn’t remember too many specifics, but Mom said he wore a snazzy sports coat.

“I must’ve liked her,” he said, reminiscing and patting her arm.

“Thank you,” she replied.

Their 50-year marriage has been a loving partnership. They have always talked to each other with respect, made decisions together and showed patience in stressful situations.

Sadly, half of first marriages in the U.S. end in divorce and only 7 percent of married couples reach their golden anniversary. As for second marriages, 67 percent fail, and so few make it to 50 years, I couldn't even find statistics.

Of course, my folks have experienced trying times -- job layoffs, tight budgets and temporary health scares. But they’ve had great times, too. Such as being successful retail business owners, traveling to 40 different countries and making memories with their friends.

They faced their greatest challenge, however, when Mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Travel plans stopped and their social life slowed down. The pandemic forced our family to make a decision... move Mom to a nursing home where visits were prohibited or care for her at home as best we could.

For my stepfather, there was no question. He had made a vow to love, honor and cherish his wife, in sickness and in health, and he would honor it. With assistance from a small circle of family and friends, he took on the full-time job of bathing, feeding and caring for her.

Eventually mobility became an insurmountable issue, making it necessary for us to move Mom to a skilled care facility one year ago.

Their marriage is in a new chapter now. They live apart, which is lonely at times for them both, but there are still shared special moments. She lights up when she sees him. He puts his hands on her face and kisses her. He spends hours with her daily and is the World's Greatest Nursing Home Volunteer.

"There's a man who comes to see his wife every day," I overhead one CNA say to a nurse. "It is so obvious he loves her; it makes me feel good."

I smiled because I knew who they were talking about. Harlan and Jane’s devotion to each other makes all of us feel good. How reassuring to know love can triumph against the odds, even despite tragic illness. Their commitment is a heart-warming example for anyone.

What started as my front row seat on Sept. 30, 1972, turned into an amazing witness of 50 years of blessed matrimony. What an inspiration they are!