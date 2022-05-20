Hazlett: Graduation time for parties and a lot of cleaning

Dear Readers, I hope you enjoy this look back to graduation season 2010.

It’s graduation season — a time for reflection, a day to end old chapters and begin anew.

It’s also the time for obsessive party planning and cleaning the house. Who has time to sit back and assess life’s progress when thousands of guests are about to arrive any second at your doorstep? Ponder later; clean now, that’s my motto.

We’re having the traditional Family Get-Together in honor of our graduate. Our daughter is saying farewell to junior high and entering high school.

“I’ve never heard of an eighth grade graduation party,” says my husband. “That’s a bit much, don’t you think? No one ever hosted an eighth grade party for me. No one ever hosted a high school graduation party for me. In fact, no one has thrown me a party since I was 8 years old.”

(Do you think this has touched a nerve?)

Well, I explain, here in Central Illinois, some families think eighth grade graduation deserves a party, albeit a modest one. You know, cake, ice cream, four live bands and a blimp flying overhead.

“Modest? You drove to six different stores to find matching plates, napkins, invitations, tablecloths and a centerpiece. What was wrong with the stuff at the first store?”

They weren’t her school colors. You can’t have green and white party goods when your school colors are blue and gold. Duh.

“And what’s with this invitation list? We’ve never met some of these people.”

But it’s family. They’re related somehow. And believe me, I’ve spent hours at baby showers for couples I barely knew because they were somebody’s cousin twice removed. Now it’s payback time.

But first, our house must be clean. My family doesn’t understand why I spent 20 minutes cleaning the toothbrush holder and an hour waxing all the plant leaves.

“Isn’t the party outside?” asks the guest of honor.

Yes, but someone might come inside and snoop around the bathroom. That reminds me, we need to scrub the inside of the bathroom closet and refold all the towels.

The driveway grass must be edged and swept. The peeling paint on the front door must be repaired. The old, rusting, eye sore gas grill must be hidden in the neighbors’ bushes.

I send the 14-year-old outside with a bottle of 409 spray and a new roll of paper towels.

“Clean the patio furniture, please. Be sure to get glass tabletop really sparkling.”

Two seconds later she’s back in the house with a single soiled paper towel.

“I’m done.”

You can’t be done. It would take at least 10 minutes just to clean the bird poop off those chairs.

I go to inspect. Just as I thought.

“You missed all this dirt! You want your grandmother to sit in this filthy chair?”

“She won’t see the dirt if she’s sitting on it.”

(Child, never underestimate your grandma. Who do you think will be looking in the bathroom closet?)

The family isn’t really getting into the cleaning spirit. But I have a plan.

“Say, honey,” I say to my husband, “you’ve wanted a new gas grill for years. That old one is literally falling apart. This is the perfect time for a new one.”

The words have not left my mouth and he is on his way to the store. He returns with a shiny new grill that makes our kitchen stove look like a Bunsen burner from Dr. Frankenstein’s lab (the Boris Karloff version).

“What do you think?” he asks, proudly.

“Its silver finish compliments the party favors nicely.”

But I have no time to chat. The ceiling fan needs vacuuming and the refrigerator coil needs dusting. The only reflection we’ll be doing around here for now is cleaning the mirrors.

