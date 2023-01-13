Hazlett: Friday the 13th not unlucky for all

Today is one of my mother’s favorite days; a rare calendar alignment when her birthday falls on Friday the 13th.

Born on Jan. 13, 1945, Mom always has had an affinity for the number 13. For her, there is no fear of hotel rooms with the numeral 13 or apartment buildings with a 13th floor. Thirteen is her lucky number.

But not everyone feels this way. Many people believe the number 13 brings misfortune. My mom’s mother, Catherine, was also born on Jan. 13, but her Irish family was superstitious and declared Catherine’s birthday to be observed a day earlier, Jan. 12.

The occurrence of the 13th day of the month being Friday is not as unusual as you might think. According to DataGenetics, due to the configuration of our modern Gregorian calendar and leap years, the 13th happens on Friday slightly more frequently than other days of the week.

This year there will be two Friday the 13th dates; the second is in October. There were two also in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. (Last year and 2021 only had one.) The maximum times the 13th can fall on a Friday in a single year is three, and that last occurred in 2015. It won’t happen again until 2026. That seems so far away, doesn’t it? The song “In the Year 2525” just popped into my head.

Perhaps my mom’s love of Friday the 13th had a positive influence on me because I am not superstitious about the day at all. To me, it’s just another day. (Now, I’m singing Paul McCartney’s “Another Day” …)

You may have heard of “triskaidekaphobia,” the fear of the number 13. Well, that word is a piece of cake compared to the name of a more specialized fear, the dread of Friday the 13th, which is “Paraskevidekatriaphobia.”

Just reading it is enough to scare anyone. (Try typing it.)

Many people are fearful or uneasy about the day, some choosing to avoid travel or delaying decisions and activities until tomorrow, the 14th. The Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute reports between 17 million and 21 million Americans harbor a fear of Friday the 13th.

Did you know the 32nd president of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, disliked Friday the 13th? According to historians, he would never start an important trip on a Friday if he could help it, and he was uncomfortable sitting down with 13 at dinner. But in the end, FDR cheated Friday the 13th; he died on Thursday, April 12, 1945.

No one is exactly sure how the day became synonymous with bad luck and superstition although the phenomenon has been around for hundreds of years. It seems Friday the 13th hysteria started gaining steam in the 20th century.

Some theorists point to a book written in 1907 by an American financier named Thomas W. Lawson as the beginning of the modern day phobia. The book was titled “Friday the 13th” and tells of a stockbroker who chooses that day to bring down Wall Street.

In a quirk of fate, Lawson suffered a tragedy not long after the book’s publication. The business man happened to own a massive, seven-mast sailboat, named after him, which ironically sank (wait for it) on Friday, December 13, 1907.

I guess Friday the 13th can be just as lucky as it is unlucky, depending on your outlook. According to the Illinois Lottery, since 2008 seven different Mega Millions jackpots have been won around the country on Friday the 13th.

Today is the 12th instance Mom’s birthday has fallen on a Friday. In 1995, she turned 50 on Friday the 13th and we celebrated with a lucky milestone party. The 13th occasion of her birthday on a Friday is not until 2034, 11 years from now. We have no idea what will happen in the next 11 days, let alone the next decade, so we’ll count our lucky stars (blessings) today.