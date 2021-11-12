Hazlett: For the holidays: Have plates, will travel

As a child you may have read stories about pioneers who headed west in covered wagons. They took supplies such as cornmeal and rice to sustain them in an unsettled frontier while some brought household goods like beds, rocking chairs and spinning wheels.

Had I lived during that era, I would have been the woman on the journey who hauled her best china across the plains. The others may have stored food and ammunition, but not me. I would’ve insisted my husband pack my heirloom Thanksgiving dishes. Along the treacherous route, to lighten the load, I may have tossed the spinning wheel or donated the bed frame for needed firewood, but the matching cups and saucers would have remained carefully tucked away in the wagon.

Sound ridiculous? Oh, you don't know the half of it.

It’s wrong, I know, to put such sentimental value on material things. I try to keep my dishes obsession in check, but just when I think I’m making progress, my resolve is tested by the arrival of the holidays. I’ll pay expedited shipping for a covered vegetable dish that is used only once a year.

The story of this cherished china begins with my beloved great-Aunt Josie. She and her husband, Harrison, had no children of their own, but my parents and I were "their kids."

They lived in a beautiful old home in Pontiac, and we spent many happy days there. Memories of those times have given me years of comfort and contentment.

Josie had two sets of china, a pattern with roses which I think originally belonged to her sister-in-law, and a brown pattern featuring a rural scene called British Scenery by Booths Ltd. Manufacturing of both designs discontinued many decades ago.

Throughout my childhood and early adult years, the cream and brown dishes graced Josie's Thanksgiving table. They are indelibly associated in my mind with delicious food, wonderful company and family stories. We sat around the table talking for hours, long after dessert was finished.

After Harrison was gone, Josie made several generous donations, giving some of her belongings to us and to lifelong friends. She gave the rose china to my mother and the rural pattern set to a dear family friend. Coincidentally, the daughter of Josie's close friend is one of my best friends.

One day years later, the doorbell rang. Standing on the doorstep was my girlfriend.

“We want you to have these,” she said, holding a large box. Inside were the carefully wrapped Booths dishes. I was overwhelmed by their thoughtfulness.

At every holiday season meal since then, we use the china. For Thanksgiving, I set the dining table days in advance just so I can look at the plates. And I have found a few missing pieces on Replacements.com, like the covered vegetable dish. The hunt is still ongoing, however, for an elusive tea pot. (In brown, not pink.)

A few years ago our family celebrated Thanksgiving at a rural home in another state. Desperate to hang on to tradition, I packed the china in bubble wrap and took it with us. When my mom saw the familiar dishes in the new setting, the expression on her face made the effort all worthwhile. We both cried.

"Josie and Harrison are here with us!" she said.

The holidays will be different this year; Mom is now living in a nursing facility. Many of our family traditions will have to change. I’m not exactly sure what our plans will be, but I do know one thing: joyful celebrations with loved ones can take place anywhere. Even if you have to pack the plates.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0