When my grandmother was a little girl, she had a very important task on the farm during threshing days.

In the early 20th century, the process of removing grain from a stalk (called “threshing”) was performed by a large, steam-powered engine. The machines were rare and expensive. So, neighbor farmers, like those in Chenoa where my grandmother lived, pooled their resources to host a traveling thresher engine and crew.

On the big day when the machine arrived, the women of the farm families prepared a massive amount of food to feed the 20-man crew. My grandmother, who would have been 6 or 7, had a key job.

It was her responsibility to shoo flies away from the food.

“There was no refrigeration back then,” she told me. “The meat, pies, rolls, potatoes and other dishes were set on a large dining table under a tree.” (We can imagine the swarm of insects buzzing around the table.)

Grandma stood on a stool by the table and waved a fly whisk made of horsehair until her little arm grew tired. As she described the scene some 80 years later, she reflexively rubbed her arm.

I pictured my grandmother this week as I shooed away pesky flies. I couldn’t escape them. Was it my imagination or were they buzzing my head like Maverick in “Top Gun” buzzed the tower?

“I'll show you,” I muttered to a particularly annoying fly, and reached for an old flyswatter.

Ready, aim … pfft.

The wimpy swatter had no stiffness, and landed like a delicate snowflake. The fly easily made its escape and mockingly circled my head before landing on my ham and cheese sandwich.

“I just want to eat lunch in peace,” I said to my friend Trixie from Texas.

“We used to swat flies for entertainment,” she said. When she was young, her family spent scorching afternoons on the porch, counting to see who could dispatch the most insects.

(Well, I guess it beats watching paint dry …)

My husband was also tired of the swarm of flies which seemed to appear overnight and went to the garage to find a package of hanging fly strips.

“Those things are gross,” I said as he attached the sticky strip to the porch ceiling. It resembled an unwound roll of photo film dangling in the breeze.

But in a mere two seconds, the sticky device had caught its first prey ... and a really big one at that. Over 6 feet tall, with sideburns and a moustache and wearing a Dickies shirt.

I watched in amazement as a gust of wind blew the strip directly onto my husband's shirt sleeve. His natural reaction was to pull the sticky paper off, but guess what? Yes, then the treacherous tape stuck to his hands.

“This is way better than anything my family ever did,” said Trixie, and we stared at him, ripping the ribbons of adhesive.

Finally freed, he went to the store and returned in triumph. He purchased a super deluxe flyswatter, the “Sergeant Swat” Extra Heavy Duty Bug Swatter.

The packaging boasts a “recoilless design” and “superior balanced action for smooth, powerful swats, even while seated.”

The writer of the promotional copy obviously has a sense of humor. Other “uses” for the swatter include beer can crusher, redneck badminton and emergency toothpick. (“Works well,” it reads, “but don't let your wife catch you.”)

The label also lists a few cautions.

“While Sergeant Swat is effective on most campsite pests, it has been shown only to aggravate bears."

I'll keep that in mind if a bear wanders up the driveway.

Now armed with my new lethal super swatter, irritating flies have been dropping like, well, flies.

Too bad this modern gadget didn't exist 100 years ago. Grandma would have been a big fan.