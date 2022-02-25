Hazlett: Find a souvenir that is perfect for you

After two years of being cooped up due to the pandemic, many people now say they’re eager to get out and travel.

According to a survey published in January by Destination Analysts, more than 80 percent of American travelers plan to hit the road in 2022. The would-be tourists’ wanderlust outweighs concerns about the Omicron variant and airport delays, the report suggests.

People want to make up for lost time. They want to visit new places, meet new people, eat new foods… and buy souvenirs.

The word “souvenir” is French for memory, or “to see again.” A trinket brought home from a vacation destination can help you “see again” that place in your mind.

Over the years, I’ve been blessed to take some fantastic trips, here and abroad. During those adventures I picked up charming souvenirs, but I also made some truly stupid purchases.

In Venice, I bought a wood parasol with scenes from St. Mark’s Square painted on the fabric. It was very pretty, but totally useless and, worse, it barely fit into my suitcase. What was I thinking?

I still have the parasol, not to remind me of the beauty of Venice, but as a warning against impulsive purchases from persuasive vendors.

Like a lot of people, I started collecting particular keepsakes on my travels. Having learned my lesson with the ridiculous umbrella, I started looking for small, inexpensive mementos such as magnets. They’re easy to display at home and you can always find one, even at the airport on your way home.

Then, I developed a fancy for souvenir Christmas ornaments. On our tree each December, you can find Santa atop the Eiffel Tower, ice skaters at Rockefeller Plaza and Elvis from Memphis.

My favorites are fabric ornaments depicting historical British figures. During a trip to London in 1996 with my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder, I came across embroidered figures of Henry VIII and his wives. The detail was amazing. Muriel Ann bought a tea pot (the box wouldn’t fit in her luggage so she wrapped it up in her pajamas) and I purchased the ornaments.

Years later during a return trip, I hit the souvenir jackpot at Westminster Abbey. The other bus tour passengers were inside the abbey, but my attention was captivated by a gigantic display of the same fabric ornaments in the gift shop.

“Are you going to Poet’s Corner?” the tour guide asked.

“Be there in a minute,” I said, scanning rows of the six-inch ornaments and dashing to grab Queen Elizabeth I, Mary Queen of Scots and William Shakespeare. The rest of the week I endured endless teasing by my fellow bus mates about the gift shop detour, but I have no regrets.

This week I chatted with a woman in her 90s named Agnes about her own highly interesting souvenir collection.

“At every town my husband and I visited, I bought a cookbook put together by local residents. This way I learned their names and what kinds of foods they liked, plus I got some delicious recipes.”

What a brilliant idea. Everyone knows the best recipes come from friends and neighbors. Our family still uses the regional favorite, Edwards Soil Service cookbook, circa 1976.

During her travels Agnes collected about 150 cookbooks. Her favorite recipe is for raisin and oatmeal cookies, but includes honey which, she says, makes all the difference. The recipe came from a book she found in Indiana during a tour of covered bridges.

“Cookbooks are great souvenirs because they’re useful,” she said, “unlike a plastic trinket you eventually throw away.”

I asked people what keepsakes they take home from trips. Here are some of the popular responses:

- Souvenirs you can eat – coffee, jams, jellies and chocolate!

- Sea shells

- Key chains

- Pretty rocks

- Salt and pepper shakers

- Post cards

- Tea cups and saucers

- Wood parasols that don’t fit in your luggage. (Just kidding. That one belongs on the souvenir mistake list.)

Happy and safe travels.

