Hazlett: Familiar faces, in town or across the world

Some people, no matter where they go, have the uncanny ability to run into people they know.

Out for dinner? They see a classmate they haven’t talked with since graduation. At a ballgame? They spot a neighbor who moved away 20 years ago.

My stepfather is like this. It seems he is always running into an acquaintance or friend in the most unlikely places.

Standing in front of Cinderella's Castle at Disney World, while waiting for me, he saw a classmate from Bloomington High School (class of 1963).

Browsing at Portobello Market in London, he bumped into a Pontiac grade school principal.

Pulling into a parking lot in Door County, Wisconsin, he parked alongside a car belonging to our next-door neighbors back home.

Waiting in an airport in Dublin, Ireland, he sat by a member of the Livingston County Board and his wife.

One entertaining coincidence occurred years ago in a boarding area at O’Hare Airport in Chicago. He noticed a woman wearing an unusual red plaid dress.

“I know I’ve seen her before,” he said. “In fact, we saw her here — at this airport — and she was wearing that same dress!”

No one believed him. Come on, what is the likelihood of that?

But he was certain. Finally, my parents approached the stranger and said, “Excuse us, but were you here, two years ago in July, waiting to board a plane to Germany?”

Surprised at the question, the woman paused and thought about it.

“Why, yes, I was!” (Turns out she was a writer for a travel a magazine.)

But one of the most remarkable coincidences happened just this week.

As regular readers know, my mother is now a resident at a skilled care facility. My stepfather and I enjoy volunteering for activities there, and last Thursday, he was scheduled to give a short presentation to the residents on his 2011 trip to Australia.

Before the event, he and I went for lunch at a nearby cafe, and did a quick review of the Australia talk.

My parents’ most enduring memory of the 2011 trip, a story they often retold, was an unexpected meeting at Ayers Rock. As the Central Illinois tour group arrived at their hotel, standing in the lobby was a familiar face from home, a Pontiac resident named Tom Kerr.

What are the chances of running into someone you know when you are more than 10,000 miles from home?

Even stranger, in the decade since that cosmic encounter, my parents saw Kerr only a handful of times at the grocery store.

“Too bad I didn’t get his photo that day in Australia,” said my stepdad. “That would have been great for the presentation.”

I nodded and started to eat my soup.

“I guess I could ask him for a photo now …” said my stepdad, grinning.

Huh? Confused, I glanced up. Walking into the restaurant at that very moment was none other than 67-year-old Kerr.

“Hi, Tom, Remember me?” asked my stepdad.

“Sure do!” he said. “We ran into each other in Australia.”

I could not believe my eyes. I almost dropped my spoon. It was if we had said the man’s name and he instantly appeared.

We told Kerr about the unbelievable coincidence of that day’s upcoming talk on Australia.

“It was amazing,” he recalled. “There I was at a hotel halfway around the world and in walks a group from home …”

Almost as amazing as sitting in a local restaurant a decade later and in walks the same man! (Of all the gin joints …)

Among the “show and tell” items for the Aussie travelogue was a boomerang.

“I learned to throw a boomerang while I was there,” Kerr said.