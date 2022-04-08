Hazlett: Expiration dates are a rule to some, a suggestion to others

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you may have noticed prices are up and choices are down. We’re dealing with inflation and random shortages of certain items.

There’s no rhyme or reason, it seems, to what will be on the shelves one day and gone the next. The aisle normally stocked with pasta can be almost empty while the yogurt case is nearly overflowing.

If you’re thinking of grilling cheeseburgers, but the store’s refrigerated section that holds sliced cheese is bare that day, what do you do? Adapt and overcome!

“This cheese is fine,” said my husband, pulling from the refrigerator drawer an overlooked block of cheddar hidden behind wilting celery.

Just ignore the white mold growing on it.

“As long as cheese is not crunchy, we’re good,” he said, scraping off the mold.

Does every household have a member who ignores expiration dates on food or is it just us? It seems like most families have one risk-adverse person who is suspicious of milk the day BEFORE the expiration date and one person who lives life on the edge and says, “If the milk isn’t chunky, go for it.”

After many years of marriage, I have given up purging questionable food from the pantry or refrigerator. I know that even if I won’t eat it, my husband will. If the package isn’t inexplicably bulging, dripping or reeking, mostly likely he will judge it OK for consumption. He’s a firm believer in waste not, want not. And in these days of unusual shortages and high prices, I agree with him.

We’ve been sorting through the freezer and pantry in search of food that is near, or recently past expiration dates. Then we eat it.

So what if the beef roast has freezer burn? It cost $15 when we bought it and is $30 today.

“This roast has appreciated more in value than the stock market,” said my husband, popping the meat in a pot.

So far, the “past sell-by date” meals have been fine with one exception. A family size can of chicken and dumplings was so old I’m embarrassed to name the date. But we were determined to not waste it.

“It’s not unhealthy,” said my mate, staring at our bowls of congealed grossness. “It’s just lost its flavor.”

Kind of like chewing gum on the bedpost overnight?

No amount of seasoning fixed the unappealing taste, but I remembered my mother’s reminder of hungry people in the world and choked down the slimy dumplings.

In the old days, before expiration dates, you just looked at the jar in question or smelled the carton to determine if anything seemed wrong. But now, those printed expiration dates pose a dilemma. Should I take the risk? If I drink this old Pepsi, will I end up at Prompt Care?

A friend said she bought a snack pack of pretzels and hummus for her lunch on March 30 for $4.27, only to sit down at her desk and notice the sell-by date was March 19.

“I didn’t have a receipt to return it, so I was out $4.27 plus had no lunch,” she said. “I didn’t want to chance it.”

My husband would’ve eaten it. (Not me, but that’s because I don’t like hummus …)

Our friend Rob wouldn’t let a few weeks beyond the expiration date deter him. Or even a few years for that matter.

“Tomato sauce from 1999? Sure, I’ll eat it,” he said, smiling. “But my daughter would refuse even if it’s 24 hours beyond the date on the can.”

(But since he’s the cook, what she doesn’t know won’t hurt her.)

It’s not easy finding tomato sauce in the stores these days, or even cream cheese. I investigated an open tub of cream cheese dated Aug 2021 in our refrigerator and felt like I had won the lottery. It was still good!

Some foods seem to last forever. Eat a Twinkie from 2009? No problem! Along with a cold glass of milk? Just don’t tell me see the expiration date.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

