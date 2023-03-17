My Irish grandmother had a saying, "Everyone likes to be Irish on St. Patrick's Day."

And why not? There's soda bread, green beer and corned beef to be enjoyed.

Unfortunately nearly all that side of our family is gone now, except for one cousin in her early '80s. She and I recently got together to talk about family history and the "luck of the Irish."

“They all ate corned beef and cabbage,” she said, “but no one made it better than your grandmother.”

When we met, our remaining cousin gave me a very special gift — a rosary belonging to a long-deceased relative, Susie Fisher Potter.

Susie died before I was born, yet I feel a closeness to her because of our shared name. She was born in Belfast in 1886, and came to the United States in1893 when she was just 7 years old. She made the journey with my great-great grandparents, John and Lizzie Morgan, and their two daughters, Jane and Mary. One of the mysteries of this story is why Susie came without her parents or siblings who remained in Ireland.

Like many immigrants, my ancestors sought a better life in the United States. Some had survived Ireland's Great Potato Famine and wanted to escape poverty and starvation.

The sum total of these travelers’ worldly goods was carried in a green wooden box, slightly larger than a loaf of bread. The humble box sits in a place of honor at my parents' house as a reminder of our ancestors’ courage. With nothing but the clothes on their backs, they came to this country, hopeful and eager.

John and Lizzie's sons had already emigrated and found work as coal miners in Pontiac. The entire family lived in a large house on north Mill Street which is where my mother grew up and I played hide and seek as a kid.

It’s amazing how quickly and easily genealogy information is available online these days. Years ago researching family roots meant writing letters and waiting for weeks. Today, you can discover clues to your ancestry in mere minutes.

My grandmother, Catherine Morgan, came into the picture in 1910. A scandal developed when her young mother (my great-grandmother) abandoned her husband and four children. The family always claimed the mother had died, but today we know that's not true. In fact, the missing woman still lived in the area. In the early 1950s when my mom was in grade school, she noticed an older woman standing by the playground watching her.

Maybe it was the grandmother she didn't know existed?

At a critical moment for the motherless Morgan clan, Susie Fisher Potter stepped in to fill the void. She had married, but her own husband died young, in 1915, leaving her a widow at age 29. With no children of her own, Susie returned to live with her Irish cousins on Mill Street.

Eventually my grandmother inherited the house and married. But her new husband built a little home for Susie right next door. The two houses were even connected by a walkway.

I don’t know many facts about Susie’s life, but I like to imagine the seven-year-old Irish girl coming to Central Illinois, probably afraid and uncertain, but filled with curiosity and anticipation about her new adventure.

Aside from the rosary and wooden box, only a few tangible pieces of her life remain: two photographs and a broken pocket watch. Inside the watch cover, in beautiful writing, is the inscription “Susie Fisher.” My grandmother wanted me, the “little Susie,” to keep it and remember the courage of our immigrant ancestors.