The phrase “end of an era” is overused a lot these days. But the unexpected passing of Dotty Garrett last month truly feels like a sad milestone for the Bloomington-Normal area.

Dotty, age 85, was the owner of the Wee Sew Shop in Bloomington for nearly 50 years. Just home from a beach vacation in Florida, she seemed as vibrant and steady as ever. So it was a shock when she passed away May 24 after a very brief respiratory illness.

“When customers came in the store and heard the news, there was so much emotion, ranging from disbelief to sadness to deep grief,” said Christi DeMoss, Dotty’s daughter.

Since her death, Dotty’s loyal staff has been working round the clock to complete unfinished alterations. Linda Schuerman, who is retired, returned to join Lydia Hammerstrand, Darlene Weber and Daisy Badie to keep operations temporarily running.

“They have been so gracious,” said Tamela McEnany, Christi’s sister.

Sadly, the little sewing shop, with the small but mighty team of expert seamstresses, will soon close. The last day of business will be tomorrow, June 10.

“We want to thank all the wonderful customers for their support,” said Christi and Tamela.

A note of business: Those who have orders at the shop should please pick them up before 1 p.m. June 10. After that, pickup is by appointment only until July 31, which can be arranged by calling the shop.

As for my husband and me, we feel as though we’ve lost a family member. Dotty came to our rescue many times over the years with her sewing magic on prom dresses, Halloween costumes and even my childhood doll, Raggedy Ann.

Walking into the shop at Towanda Plaza was a comforting experience. It was a cozy space, filled with ironing boards, sewing machines and a variety of zippers and buttons. And there was always a happy greeting from the friendly women who worked there. No matter what alteration was needed, they could do it.

I was always amazed at Dotty’s physical agility (she took Pilates classes every week) and her endless energy. A former math teacher, she had an analytical mind and liked to solve problems.

She learned to sew in seventh grade because she was tired of having to wear clothes from the children’s section (she was petite) when other girls in her class were wearing grown-up clothes. Her first creation was a straight skirt. No elastic waist band.

My favorite memory of her is from one of the shop’s hectic prom seasons, when my own daughter’s full-length dress required extensive hemming. There was Dotty on the floor, busily pinning yards and yards of tulle, almost completely hidden by all the material.

It would be hard to know how many formal dresses the ladies at Wee Sew prepared for school dances in 47 years. On average, they altered six to nine dresses a day in the weeks leading up to 14 area proms each year.

“We let material out; we take it in. We add netting to fluff it up and remove netting to make it sleek. We add straps and remove them,” Dotty said back then.

Just recently, Dotty and her sister Nancy Fosdick had discussed the future and getting older.

“Dotty emphatically stated she wanted to work as long as she could still sit on the floor and mark a hem,” said Nancy.

And with the exception of a very brief illness, that is exactly what Dotty did. She was still sewing and still smiling.

We will miss you, dear friend, and the beloved Wee Sew Shop. It just won’t be the same without you. It truly is the end of an era.