Hazlett: Dressed to thrill: Halloween costumes are the best

I can’t decide if I’m relieved or sad that I have no little kids to trick or treat with this Halloween.

Staying home to hand out candy to all the neighborhood kids is fun, but it’s not quite as thrilling as ringing a doorbell, waiting in anticipation for a few moments and then shouting “Trick or Treat!” as your “amazed” neighbors open their door.

I remember the year our daughter, then aged 16, decided she’d rather stay home and pass out treats. It was just one more rite of passage from child to adult. What was next? Not believing in Santa?

I guess age 16 is a little old to be trick-or-treating. You always wonder what’s up when you answer the door and there’s a person standing there dressed as a pirate, but the black beard is real.

Secretly, I love to dress up for Halloween, and it was easier to explain why I was in a costume when I had a kid in tow.

A long time ago, our daughter wanted the entire family to dress up as the Addams Family. Playing the role of Morticia was an appealing notion. Carolyn Jones, who portrayed the alluring character in the TV show, was sexy in that black dress and long hair. I was starting to practice my French, but my husband wasn’t convinced of the “all family” costume approach.

“I’m not really a costume kind of guy,” he said. “I’m more the strong, silent type.”

Then you can be Lurch…

“No, you’re Cousin Itt. You need a haircut anyway!” said our daughter.

Several years at Halloween I wore a Bat-Girl costume, complete with utility belt and bat cape made by my grandmother back in 1988. Pretending to be Commissioner Gordon’s daughter Barbara was my fall back costume.

“Are you sure you want to hike all over the neighborhood in the dark?” my husband asked. “You don’t even like to drive after dusk…”

What? And miss all the fun in Gotham City? Plus, I’ll have my handy Bat-Girl flashlight…

Then there was the year my daughter and I dressed in matching witch costumes. I’d love to claim I sewed the outfits by hand, but who am I kidding? At the last minute I paid an exorbitant price at one of those seasonal Halloween stores.

To top it off, that year I had consumed a little too much candy in the weeks leading up to Oct. 31. Two days before the witching hour, the stretchy piece of velvet didn’t fit. In secret, I took the outfit to Dottie at Wee Sew to ease the seams.

There I stood in the alteration shop, dressed like Elvira in need of a Weight Watchers program. The other patrons, waiting to have their pants hemmed or winter coat zippers repaired, stared. What? You’ve never seen a traditionally built woman wearing spider lace before?

That Halloween night, my daughter and I set out in the pouring rain to houses she had mapped and identified as giving great treats the year before. Our hats blew off in the gusts of wind and the umbrella did little to protect our arms. One neighbor even gave me a towel and offered to drive us home. But what’s a little bone-chilling rain when there are Jolly Ranchers to be rounded up?

Ah, those were the days.

That first year when my daughter and I skipped trick-or-treating, I had bravely resigned myself to sitting on the sidelines. But then the teen-ager came in and asked where her fangs were. (A perfectly normal question.)

“In the costume box I imagine,” I answered, “But why?”

“Now that I don’t have braces,” she said, “the fangs will fit over my teeth. And Beth and I are going trick-or-treating around the neighborhood. I know all the houses that have the best candy, you know.”

Halloween was back on. Quick! To the bat cave!”

