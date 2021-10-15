Hazlett: Don't just do something, stand there!

This past week my mom moved to a nursing home.

It’s been an emotional experience for our family which I’ll share later in this column; I’m just not ready to write about it yet. I do want to take a moment now, however, to praise the facility’s staff who are extraordinarily caring and helpful.

But today I want to spend a few moments on a different topic: the importance of lingering.

I’ve always been pretty capable when it comes to handling a crisis. Even in times of stress, I can stay fairly calm and take necessary mitigating steps.

So, when it came time for this critical move for our family, I went into action — handled insurance, listed items to pack, made telephone calls. But, as is often the case, I was reminded that solving problems may help things run smoother in the short-term, but it’s not the key to happiness.

Philosopher Soren Kierkegaard once said, “Life is not so much a problem to be solved as a mystery to be lived.”

By coincidence, a few weeks ago I read an article written by a priest, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, whose brother had Down syndrome. The brothers lived together, and, like all caretakers, the pastor was occasionally tired and stressed. But he shared a terrific observation.

“There is more to life than lists of things that need to be done,” he wrote. “If we truly want to see (another) person as a gift instead of a problem, we have to learn to enter into that person’s life and linger with them.

“You need to be ready to listen to the person right in front of you — to linger with them.”

As a religious person, he added, “Because we don’t encounter Christ only in our quiet prayer; we encounter him also in one another.”

Over the past few days, my stepdad and I have sat by Mom’s side for hours (to the point of sleeping in a recliner). For me, there was no “a-ha” moment during these lingering vigils. Instead, it came one morning when I exited the elevator, heading to her room.

As I stepped off, I saw another resident in a wheelchair sitting in the hallway. A little voice in my head spoke up and said, “Linger.”

So, I stopped.

“How are you this morning?” I asked the woman. After spending so many months with Mom who suffers from Alzheimer’s, I wasn’t expecting a long conversation. I could not have been more wrong.

Catherine and I had a lovely chat, and as we parted, she said, “Thank you.” After a small investment of time, I had gained a greater understanding of another person.

That afternoon, I decided to “linger” again. This time I stopped to chat with a woman named Agnes.

I introduced myself and was surprised when Agnes remembered my mother and called her by her maiden name.

“My uncle Bill worked with your grandfather Tony selling appliances,” she said. “They were the first merchants in town to sell air conditioners.”

“Kelvinators!” I exclaimed.

Instead of blindly rushing to Mom’s room, I had taken the time to get to know someone… who already knew my family!

The next day I searched for Agnes.

“I have something to show you,” I told her. It was an 8 by 10, black and white glossy photo of her uncle and my grandfather standing in front of the old appliance business, dated 1950.

“Oh, they were good, hard working people,” she laughed. “And they were happy.”

Happy, indeed.

Despite the emotional week, my heart felt lighter and I smiled.

Life is a mystery to be lived, not a problem to be solved. And it’s better when we take a moment to linger in it.

