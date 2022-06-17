Hazlett: Dad's words of wisdom still ring true

As a kid, it’s easy to tune out Dad when he has words of wisdom to impart.

Hearing your father say, “When I was your age,” is a signal for some youngsters to insert their ear buds. I mean, how many times are you expected to listen to a tale of woe that involves long walks to school, uphill (both ways) in deep snow?

But as adults, those stories and words of wisdom often come floating back to us, especially in times of need. We find ourselves quoting those phrases in acknowledgement of the sage advice we didn’t appreciate in our younger days.

Mark Twain once remarked, “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years.”

With a father, a grandfather and a stepfather playing active roles in my childhood, I was lucky to be surrounded by loving, yet firm, male guidance. All businessmen, one was a farmer, one an inventor and another, a merchant. They were all devoted to family and influenced my life in significant ways — and they still do. Like most dads, they doled out advice in anecdotes and stories.

In honor of Father’s Day, here are a few favorite sayings they taught me, plus a few shared by my husband as he reminisced about his own father.

“Save your money and buy land.” My grandfather must have said this a million times. A farmer his entire life, he valued the earth and carefully tended his land. In his opinion, nothing — not houses or cars or any other material possession — was as meaningful or worthwhile as a small patch of land to call your own.

“Pour on the coal.” This was my dad’s advice when I entered the working world. In other words, give it all you’ve got. An inventor with several U.S. patents to his credit, he also was fond of saying, “If it were easy, anybody could do it.” When problems looked daunting and insurmountable, Dad offered these words of encouragement. Like most fathers, he was convinced his child could do anything and encouraged me to set my sights high.

My stepfather didn’t use particular phrases when teaching lessons, but my younger self learned an enormous amount just by watching him. (And I still do).

When I was in high school, our family owned a shoe store, and I was expected to pitch in. Being 16, I had no idea how to really wait on people. I thought working in retail meant standing behind the cash register.

He taught me about service: Smile, listen (truly listen), ask questions, find out what people need and figure out how to satisfy them. Don’t be discouraged if the first attempt doesn’t work, but don’t be overbearing either. The sale matters, but building trust is more important and brings back customers.

To this day, he treats everyone he meets with respect, and I do my best to follow his example.

“Sit up straight.” My husband’s father, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, was disciplined about posture and taught this to his son. It may seem like a small lesson, but it has huge impact. There’s something commanding about people who stand tall, walk straight and don’t slouch. People with great posture have a presence in a room without saying a word.

“When you meet people, shake their hand and look them straight in the eye.” This instruction, passed from my father-in-law to my husband, is about building a good reputation and earning trust. During the pandemic, we were discouraged from shaking hands, but looking at people directly and with sincerity still shows respect.

As for my own noteworthy message, only one heartfelt phrase comes to mind, “Happy Father’s Day … and thanks for everything.”

