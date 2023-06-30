To my aging eyes, it appeared as if a large gray turtle was inching its way across a wide-open rural space. (Note to self: Time to get eyeglasses updated.)

We were driving along a country blacktop when I caught a glimpse of something moving in the spacious front yard of a farmer’s homestead.

My husband spotted it, too. “Did you see that?” he asked.

You mean that big turtle?

“That was no turtle; it was a robotic lawn mower. It was mowing the ditch.”

A robotic lawn mower? Like a Roomba running free-range in the grass?

Just like robo vacuum cleaners that sweep the floors of your house, modern technology also offers an alternative to spending summer days cutting the grass. You can have a machine do it.

I know several people with automatic vacuum cleaners; they seem pleased with the performance of the roaming discs. Except when the gadgets get stuck.

A businessman I once worked with eliminated the cleaning service at his office to save money. He thought a robo vacuum would keep things tidy, but whenever I visited, the device was caught in a corner, unable to turn around.

“The cleaning people did a better job,” I told him, “and they never banged their heads against the wall.”

But back to the lawn mower.

The rural home was set on a large piece of ground, a couple of acres at least, and I wondered how long it would take the small mower to trim all the grass.

“What does it matter?” said my husband. “The point is the homeowner doesn’t have to worry about it.”

That’s true, I thought, but many people actually enjoy mowing grass. Like my good friend Diane. She’s intrigued by the idea of a mower without an attached human; however, she’s a perfectionist when it comes to lawn care.

As a teenager, she mowed large farm yards to earn money. For a 10-acre yard, she earned $5, which was big money back then.

Her dad taught her the correct way to mow, with very specific instructions. She had to keep her feet covered and always wore the same pair of grass-stained tennis shoes. She had to pick up stray litter so she didn’t mow over it and scatter bits of paper everywhere. And the job wasn’t finished until the sidewalks and porch steps were swept free of clippings.

“Nothing looks nicer than a neatly mowed yard,” she said.

Can technology-enabled methods meet Diane’s standards? I doubt robo mowers remove grass clippings, but maybe the robo vacuum can.

For property owners who spend hours every week on lawn maintenance chores, a battery-operated mower may be just the ticket. They might appreciate outsourcing the task to a “member of the household” that doesn’t complain or stop to look at her phone every two rows.

Autonomous mowers have been around for a while, but have fine-tuned their performance. Previously, you needed a perimeter wire around the designated area to protect spaces such as flower beds. Newer models, however, no longer require the electronic fence and are guided by a single antenna.

When the battery runs low, the device returns to its charging station to power up for another hour of operation. And, of course, functionality is all set via an app.

The option sounds terrific for many folks, but not us. I can just picture our dogs attacking the electronic intruder, ripping off its little wheels and burying the demolished carcass in the garden next to their rawhide dog chews.

And then there’s my husband, who loves his riding mower. The Mario Andretti of mowing, he laughs with glee as he races around the yard at 7 mph aboard his yellow Cub Cadet.

Today’s smart technology may lead to a turf battle in the world of lawn care — a showdown of man versus the mowing machine! While there may be cutting-edge debate among experts, at my house the race will still be won by the hare, not the misidentified tortoise.