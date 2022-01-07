Hazlett: Coffee mugs contain joy, memories

On a cold January morning, nothing beats a steaming “cup of joe” to get the day started. The enticing aroma and soothing flavor are a perfect wake-up call from winter's slumber.

And what could be nicer than sipping a delicious brew from your favorite mug? Most coffee and tea drinkers have a particular mug or cup they like to drink from. Maybe it's a gift that says “World's Greatest Dad” or a freebie with a business name emblazoned on the side like “Mike's Mechanics.”

Most people will tell you they have an assortment of mugs in the kitchen cupboard. Ceramic drinkware appears to multiply like rabbits. Yet despite the wide selection, we are creatures of habit, reaching for the same mug time after time.

Personally, I cherish a Beatles mug from Liverpool and a photo mug with the sweet face of my best friend on it that reads “Cup Full of Joy.” I also favor a vintage set of white mugs decorated with rows of cherries and pears I discovered in a pantry at our cabin in West Virginia. They belonged to my late mother-in-law.

Why would I be attached to mugs from the 1970s which could be described as a slot machine's winning lineup? Because some of my happiest memories are of sitting on the porch, chatting with family and drinking from the fruit mug as the sun crests the trees.

Sentiment is a big factor when it comes to favorite cups, but not always. For instance, my Aunt Marilyn's go-to drink holder is a University of Illinois mug given to her by a roommate.

“I love the size of the cup and the handle, and because it reminds me of our days at U of I.”

Marilyn also treasures a mug from Pfaff's Bakery in Pontiac which was a gift from her brother, Eric. When she drinks from it, she thinks of coffee cake!

Eric is on the road a lot and collects mugs from places he's visited. But his travel mug is number one, and goes with him on every trip.

“No leaks and fits perfectly in the truck cupholder,” he said.

In 1985, my parents opened a Hallmark card and gift shop. Rather than collecting a paycheck for hours worked, they allowed themselves one item from the existing inventory. My stepdad chose a mug with the cartoon character Ziggy sitting on a pile of money. It says, “I'd rather be rich”...

Recently, I talked with a colleague named Jake who has worked from home for nearly two years due to the pandemic. He wondered about his old desk and the vacant break area in the closed office building.

“I bet there's a two-inch layer of dust in my coffee cup,” he said. He misses chatting with his teammates in the break room.

You can tell a lot about a co-worker by their coffee mug, Jake said. (And how often they clean it.)

People with jumbo mugs filled to the brim with coffee should be left undisturbed early in the day. Wait until that first cup is consumed. To them, coffee is brain fuel.

Colleagues with mugs that read “Sisters and Chocolate Make Life Bearable” are usually easy to get along with and even may have a candy bowl at their desk.

Somebody who has a freebie mug from a tech vendor probably works in customer service and is stressed out.

And, Jake said, it's easy to spot people who don't drink coffee or tea – they use cups for pencil holders.

Now that I think of it, this sounds like a perfect time for a java infusion in my Beatles mug. As the song says, “Here comes the sun.”

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0