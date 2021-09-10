Hazlett: Closure found during visit to Ground Zero

To mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, I am reprinting a column I wrote not long after 9/11 during a visit to New York City. After the column was published in 2001, I received a visit at my home in Pontiac from a firefighter. He hand-delivered to me an embroidered badge from the Fire Department City of New York as an acknowledgement of the column. I keep it in a place of honor.

Last week I stood near the edge of Ground Zero.

In New York on business, I had debated about the appropriateness of visiting the site. In my heart, I knew I needed to do something as well as give blood or donate money. I wanted to pay tribute, to make a silent pilgrimage to the site and honor those who had died. Maybe it would help me come to grips with the grief in my heart.

I didn’t tell anyone about my plans. But a friend who lives in New York City brought up the subject.

“It’s something we all have to deal with,” she said. “We must face this tragedy head on.”

So, on a sunny autumn afternoon, she and I walked in silence to lower Manhattan.

Traffic is diverted far around the area where the World Trade Center stood. Vehicles, except for official use, are prohibited. Nonetheless, the streets are jammed with thousands of people. In fact, there are so many people walking to and from the site, it is impossible to stop in place without getting stepped on. The heavy flow of pedestrians moves at a slow, but steady, pace.

The actual Ground Zero is blocked from public view. Long, green mesh tarps have been erected around the perimeter, blocking an eye-level view, but people have ripped holes in the mesh for a look inside. That seems so undignified.

There are no tarps, however, tall enough to block the sorrowful view of the complex’s few remaining floors. Mere stories remain, but they are still quite high. The structure’s metal framework slides downward, as if the building itself is weeping and leaning with no strength or will to stand upright. The insides of the structure — staircases, wiring and equipment — just hang there, dangling.

Oh my God, I thought. This is more awful than I ever imagined. It is truly unspeakable horror and I felt ashamed to be watching. Cranes removed twisted pieces of steel while hoses sprayed plumes of water on fires that are still smoldering.

We’ve seen photos of the tragic remains, but our other senses have been shielded from the brutal reality. From blocks away, I smelled a strong odor of smoke and diesel fuel, and I was alarmed to hear long and loud crashes of falling debris.

Close by, I saw a boy about 14 years old walking with a woman, presumably his mom. Her face was a mask of stoicism, but the boy was crying. Did they lose a loved one at this place? Was I witnessing their visit to a grave?

I should not have come, I thought. The victims deserve respect and their families deserve privacy. I had come in searching of meaning, but instead found disgust. Vendors were selling 9/11 watches, hats and photo books. People were taking selfies in front of the site. Young girls walked in groups, chewing gum and loudly talking.

I hoped to find an understanding of my grief at Ground Zero, but I was wrong. Overwhelmed with sadness, I turned to leave and headed along a fence lined with posters. The faces in the posters were smiling, but the attached messages were heartbreaking.

“Looking for my best friend,” said a note with a photo of a beautiful young woman in a bridal gown.

“Father and husband missing. Last seen on 84th floor,” said another along a photo of a man with two beaming toddlers.

Amidst this tragic scene, I suddenly heard a strain of music; someone was playing a bagpipe. The melancholy melody brought the pain in my heart to my eyes. Crying, I walked toward the sound which was coming from a church. The chapel, St. Paul’s, was remarkably untouched during the attacks and is serving as a shelter for rescue workers.

Sitting near the chapel entrance was a fireman. He looked as sad as I felt.

We locked eyes, and in that moment, we connected. Without ever having met, he knew what I was feeling. He knew because he felt the same sorrow. I mouthed the word, “Thanks.”

I wanted to add, “Thanks for being a firefighter. Thanks for going into this hell every day to recover the dead. Thanks for being a hero.” But the crowd did not stop moving, and I passed on by.

Those extra words weren’t necessary. I knew he knew. And in that flash of sorrow shared with a stranger, closure finally arrived.

