Hazlett: Christmas fun takes a village

What’s a grown woman to do at Christmastime when she’s too old to play with Barbie’s DreamHouse?

The answer? Set up a Department 56 snow village!

For those who may be unfamiliar with the snow village phenomenon, here’s a quick rundown. Many people enjoy collecting miniature ceramic buildings which light up and arranging them around their homes during the holidays. Collectors like to add pieces to the “village” such as trees and dogs and sleighs and of course, little people.

If you live with a collector, you know that, unlike Barbie dolls, no one is allowed to touch the breakable pieces (or face a severe penalty!) and the village has a tendency to grow into a sprawling metropolis.

My collection started in the late 1980s with a gift from my stepmother, Cathy. It was a miniature steeple church, part of the New England Village.

That’s another element to this hobby -- there are dozens of themes such as Charles Dickens’ old England, Harry Potter, “Game of Thrones,” and on and on. Plus, there are collections for other holidays like Halloween.

According to the manufacturer, Department 56, it all started one evening more than 40 years ago when “friends set off to enjoy a celebration at a small country inn nestled in a quiet river town. As they rounded a bend in the road, they saw the small, old-fashioned village decorated for the holidays. All evening, the conversation was full of memories the tiny town had evoked.” Thus, the idea for a lighted Christmas village was born.

Starting a collection of my own made me feel very grown up. Until that point, the only serious collection I had was Beatles albums.

The display looked festive on a shelf, but after a few additions, the village overtook the entire book case. (Books were temporarily relocated to the laundry room.)

What is it about these dainty little figurines which cause you to forget the physical dimensions of your house?

“Oh, it’s so precious and small,” you tell yourself. One more piece won’t take up that much room. Now the New England village resembles the Atlantic seaboard and can be seen from outer space …

Don’t worry, I told my husband. After all these years, I’m finished buying pieces.

He reminded me of that statement when a box of tiny flocked evergreens arrived yesterday.

Oddly enough, we weren’t the only household on the block with miniature delivery this week.

My neighbor Carol has an original Snow Village which sits atop a 17-foot long ledge in her living room. The pieces tell the life story of Carol and her husband, beginning with a farm and a house, then other buildings representing their family and careers. The display is so charming, their friends say coming over to admire the scene is a highlight of the holiday season.

How many pieces are in your collection, I asked.

“You mean including the one I ordered this morning?”

(She’s a girl after my own heart ...)

The couple sets up the village before Thanksgiving so they can enjoy it for two full months.

“It’s such a job getting it out and putting it away,” she says. (This may be why some people have permanent displays.)

Each building is numbered, so as Carol stands on a ladder, her husband hands her the next corresponding piece. In January, the process is reversed. He stands on the ladder and she repacks the breakable items in boxes.

I know what she means about setup. Earlier this week I was on my hands and knees searching for a plug outlet at the nursing home where my mom lives. I thought the residents might enjoy seeing the holiday display.

“Every time I look at it, I spy something new,” said a 90-year-old who helped glue down a tiny “brick” road.

Once the cotton snow and Styrofoam mountains were in place, the village was lit, much to the delight of the residents.

“It’s a bit of Christmas magic,” said a nurse.