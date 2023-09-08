Home sales in my neighborhood have been brisk this summer. Last count, four houses on our street and two around the corner have sold, and fairly fast, too.

Speculation on pricing has been a popular topic of discussion with neighbors. Just when we think sales might cool a bit, a moving truck pulls into another nearby driveway.

“Do you think we’ve missed the window?” I ask my husband.

“Are you talking about the window you’re standing in front of, watching movers carry a pool table, or do you mean a window of opportunity?”

He knows what I mean. We have this conversation every few months. Should we sell our home or is it too late?

The discussion always ends the same. Sorting through our stuff and emptying the house is too daunting a task.

“You know, some people buy houses completely as is, with all the contents,” I said. “They want the spices in the spice rack and towels in the closet.”

The idea of a turnkey package is appealing to certain clients because they don’t have time to pack and unpack. They’re willing to purchase the whole kit and caboodle, from furniture to the hair dryer to sheets on the bed. And it’s appealing to sellers because they avoid all that purging and packing.

Is there a buyer out there willing to pay cold hard cash to move into our house in its current state? What would be the asking price for a house that comes complete with dirty laundry?

I can only imagine the Realtor negotiations.

Yes, for a cool sum, the buyer can have it all. An interested party can have the couches with accompanying dog hair, the dead flies on the top windowsill I can’t reach and the unfinished knitting project I started during the pandemic.

There’s a petrified wasps’ nest in the maple tree we’ll throw in too, no extra charge.

What? The buyers are art collectors? It’s their lucky day! Forget about Picasso or Renoir. The Hazletts are offering a photo collection of every Threshermen’s Reunion parade since 1963, carefully curated and preserved in an El Corona cigar box.

If the potential buyer does the walk-through when my husband is not around, the client may have the pick of his vintage wardrobe, which dates back to when he was in high school. We’d have to arrange this tour while he’s gone, because my mate might not be willing to part with his Minnetonka moccasins from 1971.

And for the naturalist, you can have the duck decoy collection that sits on the bookshelf in the basement gathering dust. What? You want the duck calls, too? Oh, you drive a hard bargain. Tell you what, I’ll even throw in a cassette recording of “How to Talk to Mallards” as a bonus.

Of course, pots and pans are included in this once-in-a-lifetime deal. The cookie sheets with permanent cooking stains will help you feel at ease when you begin baking in your new home. And the silverware can be yours, but don’t ask me where all the teaspoons are. Some went off to college and some may have been left behind in an office desk drawer.

The Realtor will want to point out the “teen room,” the envy of any high school girl. Now vacated by the teen who has grown into an adult, the room is still furnished and comes with 27 random stuffed animals and the complete series of “Twilight” books. The dried-up bottles of fingernail polish, however, were tossed out years ago.

For the right price, you can move in tonight. Just give us enough time to collect the dogs and a certain cardboard box in the corner of the basement.

What’s in the box, you ask? Oh, just some old newspaper clippings — 30 years of weekly newspaper columns.

I’ll be taking those with me.

