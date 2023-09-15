In last week’s column, I shared about the brisk home sales in my neighborhood and the increasing popularity of turn-key sales. Would anyone want to purchase my home, I pondered, if it were for sale “as is” with all its contents, including dead flies on the window sill and my husband’s old duck decoy collection?

Turns out, the column generated quite a response. No, not from interested buyers, but from readers who offered up their experiences of purchasing or selling a home with contents included.

A Bloomington woman named Marilyn had the best of both worlds, she said, when she sold her home in Florida, and everything in it, to her granddaughter.

“I was so happy she and her husband wanted it,” Marilyn added. And, if by chance the Illinois resident remembers something she wishes she still had, like a set of four salad bowls, all she has to do is pick up the phone.

“If you’re not using those bowls …” she hints. No problem, says the granddaughter. The dishes are ready for delivery at the next family holiday.

Another reader named Monica had an interesting tale, but from the buyer’s point of view.

“My parents looked at a house in Arizona that wasn’t even on the market yet, made an offer and moved in within a week,” she said.

Apparently the sellers were relocating to Michigan to be near their young grandchildren. Or least the grandmother was.

“You can stay here if you want,” she told her husband, “but I’m moving.”

When Monica’s parents toured the home, the grandfather explained, “I guess we’re moving. Right away.”

“What about the furniture?” Monica’s dad asked.

The TV and couch looked fairly new, but the bedroom set had seen better days.

“How about $5,000 for it all?” offered the seller.

Sold! The next day, Monica’s folks were proud owners of a new home and all its stuff, including a half-used tube of Colgate toothpaste.

For the first few months, life was like a treasure hunt; they weren’t sure what they’d find.

Sweet pickle relish. Epsom salts. A powder blue felt winter coat with matching belt (which perfectly fit their college-age granddaughter). Decorative glass bottles filled with mysterious colored liquids sitting atop the kitchen cabinets. (The bottles are still there, much to Monica’s dismay.)

The former owners apparently had a membership at Sam’s Club, because household supplies were stored in bulk.

“They didn’t need to buy toilet paper for two and a half years,” said Monica.

On the plus side, the bonus supplies were a great savings for the new residents. The downside, however, was they didn’t like some of the brands.

“I miss my blue Windex,” Monica’s mom confessed, frowning at an unopened case of glass cleaner. “At this rate, we will be using foamy spray for the next decade.”

The owners’ taste in reading also differed. The grandparents who moved to Michigan were fans of the book “Chicken Soup for the Soul” and, in fact, had collected the entire series.

Shelf after shelf featured the motivational publications. “Chicken Soup for the Gold Soul,” “Chicken Soup for the Woman’s Soul,” “Chicken Soup for the Coffee Lover’s Soul” and “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Cat Did What?”

They thumbed through the pages, not sure what might be tucked inside. Handwritten notes? A Campbell’s soup label used as a bookmark?

Eventually the new occupants sold unwanted items in a garage sale or donated them to charity. However, Monica reports she recently came across some unusual — and slightly suspicious — items.

“Mom, what’s up with this motorcycle helmet with the words ‘Motorcycle Mama’ printed on the side?”

“Oh, that old thing?”

“And there’s a new leather jacket, in Dad’s size, hanging in the closet. Do you have a new hobby you want to tell me about?”

“No, dear,” her mother said with an innocent smile.

(Better check the garage, Monica. Maybe the former owners left behind a matching pair of Harley-Davidson street bikes.)

