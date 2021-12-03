Hazlett: Books for gifts 2021

Books are terrific Christmas gifts, I think. Not only because our family loves to read and appreciates a good story, but also because books can become treasured keepsakes that last a lifetime.

Just last week I asked my husband if he owned a copy of “Walden” by Thoreau. (I like to read classics once in a while). He disappeared upstairs to scan his stuffed book shelves and returned with a hard cover copy with a yellowing dust jacket.

Inside the cover was a message in cursive writing, “Christmas 1967 from Aunt Lorna and Uncle Lloyd.” I studied the handwriting for a bit; it was loopy and a tad uneven. Not like the very neat handwriting of my grandmother who also signed the front cover of books.

“Who is Aunt Lorna?”

“My father’s sister,” he said. Then he explained a little about her so I could understand how this deceased relative fit into the family picture.

Even though I never had the opportunity to meet this aunt, I imagined her to be a thoughtful person. After all, there were a lot of kids in the extended Hazlett family and she gave them all a gift.

And, more than 50 years later, because of a book, Lorna’s name was spoken again and memories of her were revisited.

My grandparents also loved to give books on birthdays and Christmas. Even though they were children’s books, the topics were usually historical stories about the first Thanksgiving and Johnny Appleseed. The books mean more to me now than when I was a kid. The toys are long gone, but the books still line our shelves.

Earlier this week, when it felt as if the “gales of November” had finally arrived, I curled up with a few of these children’s books and read them. The stories were charming (and, yes, I admit I relearned a few facts), but as an adult, I found my grandparents’ handwriting and the memory of the gift exchange as meaningful as the story.

Inside the cover of a book on Abraham Lincoln’s boyhood was the signature “Love, Grandpa Floyd, 1972.” Seeing his scrawl and the year was a happy moment for me.

Copying my grandparents’ example, whenever I give books as gifts, I write a greeting and note the year. But not everyone does this. In fact, my husband about flipped his wig the first time I did it. He thinks writing in a book, even a short message in the cover, is very, very bad.

Oddly enough (or maybe not?), both of us worked in a library in our youth; he volunteered at his school library; I was employed by my hometown public library.

His school librarian was fiercely adamant about keeping books in excellent shape. No writing, folding pages, dog ears or defacing in any way. She must have made a strong impression on him. As a result, he is a firm believer in no writing in books whatsoever. Not even an inscription.

“Books should last forever and lots of people should be able to read them as they were printed.” Buying a used book in good shape is a thrill for him, until he sees someone else’s name in it. #Immediatebummer.

I sort of understand what he means. In her later years, my grandmother started regifting books. The inscriptions in the front were a clue. I didn’t mind; I still enjoyed the book. (Let me know if you want me to return the history of the royal family, Uncle Greg).

Books are great gifts for other reasons, too. They’re easy to wrap (no fancy corners), they are always the right size and there’s no assembly required. If you receive a book, but don’t like the topic or can’t force yourself to sit down and read, don’t worry. Books can also serve as doorstops or be used to press flowers.

This isn’t the case at our house, though. Everyone is happy to find a wrapped book under the Christmas tree. No inscriptions necessary.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

