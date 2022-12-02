Hazlett: Big bubbles, lots of troubles

My stepfather picked up a pack of “Clove” gum from the counter of an old-time general store we discovered while on the road.

“I used to chew this as a kid!” he said, delighted with his find.

After paying for it, he offered me a stick.

Crunch.

Hmm. I think your childhood memory broke my tooth ...

“This particular pack may have been around since your Little League days,” I said, checking for missing fillings.

Reliving the flavor of his youth brought back other memories as well, and he began to sing the golden oldie, “Does your chewing gum lose its flavor on the bedpost overnight.”

A side note: After hearing my stepdad sing this song so many times, I finally listened to the original recording by Lonnie Donegan on YouTube. It's a catchy tune which sticks in your head. (Just not on the bedpost.)

I like chewing gum as much as the next person, but it's brought me nothing but trouble.

Like in 1968 when I went to sleep with gum in my mouth and woke up affixed to the mattress. The gum had turned into quick-set mortar in my hair, attaching my head to the bed sheet.

First, Mom tried rubbing ice cubes on the glob to release the adhesive from my long, blonde locks, but with no success. As a last ditch effort, she used scissors on the congealed clumps, literally cutting me out of bed.

When she was finished, I looked like a 5-year-old punk rocker — before it was cool.

Chewing gum at school was a big no-no. At Pontiac Junior High, there was a teacher who collected chewed gum from students and kept it in a glass jar. (Gross!) The memory of the petrified display still haunts some classmates ...

Back then, Bazooka was about the only bubble gum available at the corner grocery store worth chewing. My friends and I had contests to blow the biggest bubble, but that usually ended badly, with someone's face, or eyeglasses, or bangs, covered in pink goo.

You might think we had trouble right there in River City, which begins with “T” and that rhymes with “G” and that stands for gum.

But not everyone's experience with chewing gum was potentially hazardous. My grandmother was a big fan of Wrigley gum although she never chewed a stick in her life. You see, years ago Grandma had acquired Wrigley Company stock and occasionally the shares split.

A “double mint” quipped my mother.

At Christmastime, Wrigley sent a package of chewing gum to investors. Grandma's December dividend delivery, however, was more than a single box; it was a large parcel. Inside were several boxes, each filled with 12 packs of Spearmint, Doublemint or Juicy Fruit gum.

It was like the candy aisle at Sam's Club before there was a Sam's.

Grandma distributed the windfall, which my Uncle Eric described as, “Gum Galore.” No doubt access to the excessive supply, coupled with my childish lack of restraint, resulted in my stuffed mouth and ultimately led to the Johnny Rotten haircut.

Believe me, multiple pieces that day did not double my pleasure nor double my fun.

Grandma didn't chew gum because “it bothered her dentures,” but occasionally Grandpa liked to have a piece of “Big Red.” Maybe it was the cinnamon flavor or the early advertising featuring cowboys and a country twang jingle which appealed to him, but there was usually a pack on the dash of his pickup. I had a notion that repairs on the farm weren't held together with bubble gum and baling wire, but with “Big Red.”

Grandpa's favorite brand, however, was Beeman's, another nostalgia gum like Clove, Teaberry and Black Jack (my husband's childhood choice).