Hazlett: Appreciate first responders this Christmas

This past Thanksgiving Day, a dinner guest at our house had a medical emergency (no, not due to the cooking) that resulted in an ambulance ride to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

Our guest is fine now, and has since received a positive report from his doctor. But after Thanksgiving dinner (before dessert!), we had a bit of a scare.

We called 911 and followed the instructions of a very competent dispatcher who asked us to start CPR. My husband did the compressions and our guest came to, wondering what happened.

In the meantime, EMTs and other emergency responders arrived.

Note to self, I need to retake a CPR course because I panicked. My husband, on the other hand, knew the exact procedure and even sang "Staying Alive" to keep the beat.

The crisis had passed, but at the EMTs’ suggestion, we decided to go to the hospital for tests, just to be safe. As we loaded up, my husband asked, “Can I get anyone a piece of pumpkin pie to go?”

At the hospital, the Emergency Department waiting room was super crowded; I even spotted a friend and her husband (he had a sprained arm).

Our experience with the OSF medical team was great. Yes, there was a wait, but we knew there were other priority cases, so we didn’t mind. The incoming flow of patients never let up; the hospital was running at full capacity.

That night, after things had settled down a bit, I thought about all the people we came in contact with that day — the 911 dispatcher, EMTs, police, Emergency Department technicians, doctors and nurses, and the behind the scenes crews such as housekeeping and food service. All were working on a holiday, and despite the volume of cases, they were serving the public in a remarkably calm and competent way.

I was impressed. Not only did the workers provide medical care, they served up something else … a little extra comfort due to the holiday, a time when most people are at home with loved ones.

It reminded me of Christmas Day 1999 when I fell down the stairs and broke my ankle. My parents took me to the emergency room at St. James Hospital in Pontiac. Two decades later, I mostly remember my mother’s interactions with the staff. In times of stress, she used humor to ease tension.

The hospital waiting room was packed that day as well.

“My daughter fell down the stairs carrying Christmas gifts,” Mom told the person at the busy reception desk. “None of the gifts was broken, but we’re not so sure about her.”

A couple of x-rays later, the doctor on duty announced my foot was fractured in three places.

“The metatarsal bone here, which connects this toe,” he began, pointing to the x-ray.

“At least it’s not your mistle-toe,” said Mom.

By now, I was feeling pain and in full whiny mode. A wonderful nurse came behind the curtain and handed Mom the hospital paperwork along with a few painkillers.

“If the pain gets too bad, take one of these, every four hours,” she instructed.

“Well, that’s great for me,” said Mom, “but what about Susan?”

At home, I sat perched in a recliner to keep my foot elevated and iced. A pair of crutches leaned against the fireplace hearth. It was like a scene from “A Christmas Carol.”

“Does this mean you’ll carry me on your shoulders, like Bob Cratchit carried Tiny Tim?” I asked my stepfather.

“We don’t need another injury today,” piped up Mom.

This Christmas, I hope we all stay safe and healthy. Let’s be sure to recognize the hundreds of people who will be working in local hospitals, nursing homes and police and fire stations this weekend.