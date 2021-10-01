Hazlett: An apron strings together memories and fun

Lately, I’ve developed a thing for aprons.

What’s that, you say. Am I cooking more?

Come on, now. You know me better than that. I’m just collecting aprons!

Old, new, plain or frilly; they are all interesting. But there is one requirement.

“This one has to go back to the store,” I said to my husband, putting an apron decorated with sunflowers back in the shopping bag.

“It has no pockets!” I said. Where else do you put a dish towel or your smart phone?

Not everyone in my family, however, is on board with my new obsession.

“Another apron?” said my husband. “The apron rack is larger than the pan rack.”

“An apron is good… around a putting green,” quipped my stepfather.

One of my favorites is a blue apron made by my Aunt Beth. It was a gift in my younger (translation: thinner) years. The waist is too snug nowadays, but it’s so pretty, I just like to look at it.

“Using Simplicity patterns, I made 20 aprons with a lace ruffle around the yoke to give as Christmas presents,” she said.

Women used to dress nicely even when working in the kitchen, she pointed out, making an apron essential to protect their clothes.

Beth and her sister Marilyn grew up on a farm and recalled their mother’s every day apron was never far from reach.

“It buttoned down the back with deep pockets,” said Beth. “She kept it on a hook by the back door and wore it to do outside chores -- feeding kitties in the barn, picking fruit, burning paper, hanging laundry on the clothesline, etc.”

“Aprons were de rigour in the farm kitchen,” said Marilyn. “Mom sewed all her aprons and loved the type that went on like a surgery gown - tied in back and covered both shoulders.”

Both girls wore the wardrobe staple, too.

“I was even wearing an apron when I got engaged… how embarrassing!” Marilyn laughed.

I have two “dressy” aprons which some might call hostess aprons. Both were gifts. One is black with pink trim given to me by a woman who once asked me to help her with a dinner party.

When I arrived at her house, I expected to see her also wearing an apron, but she wasn’t. It was clear who would be doing the serving. (Wink.)

The other was a beautifully embroidered white apron given to me by the mother of a close friend. More on that in a minute.

“It’s interesting that in that era (‘50s and ‘60s) women wore dressy aprons, often starched, as part of their outfit,” said Marilyn.

My grandma wore this type of apron, which tied at the waist, when serving her bridge club. She even stored her good aprons in tissue paper in her dresser.

Which brings me back to the embroidered apron given to me by my friend’s mother. It was thank you gift for hosting a bridal shower for her daughter, my longtime friend. The mother-of-the-bride wrote a loving note, paying tribute to our decades-long friendship. I kept the note with the apron for 30 years.

Fast forward to last month. My friend is now the mother of an adult son about to be married. I was invited to a shower for her future daughter-in-law, and her 86-year-old mother was attending.

I purchased a gift from the registry, but I also wrapped up a second gift.

“I hope you wear this in the same spirit of love in which I received it 33 years ago,” I said to the young woman.

She unfolded the tissue paper and read the original card written by the groom’s grandmother (who was surprised I still had it). Then the bride pulled out the apron and exclaimed, “Oh!”

It was a special moment. Three generations of one family, along with an old friend, shared a bond, and at the center of it all was an apron.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0