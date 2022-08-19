Hazlett: Ah, the satisfying sounds of thriftiness

Lunchtime was upon us, and I had a hankering for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

After spreading peanut butter on a slice of bread, I realized the jar of grape jelly was about empty. But, rather than open a new jar from the pantry, I used a knife to scrape the last drops of purple goo from the jar. (There was just enough!)

My efforts with the knife made quite a racket in the kitchen. The loud clinking noise of metal against glass caused my husband to look up from his lunch.

“Ah! The sound of thriftiness!” he said. “Music to my ears!”

Apparently, to him the scraping sound meant no jelly was going to waste.

As Chief Procurement Officer for the Hazlett household, my husband is on the front lines in today’s battle against inflation. He constantly compares prices of food and gasoline, and shops for the best deals. He sees what’s happening.

“This bag of chips weighs 12 ounces,” he said yesterday, “but just last month it was 13 ounces. Shrinkflation!”

Higher grocery bills, skyrocketing utility costs, increased rents and mortgages and other expenses have caught everyone’s attention.

In response, many of us are finding creative ways to stretch our dollars, like scaling back travel plans or skipping “nice to have” purchases. Some are buying store brands rather than name brands.

Try as I might, however, I will never be as resourceful at pinching pennies as my grandmother. She was the Queen of Thriftiness.

Grandma was a firm believer in “Waste not, want not,” and was a religious practitioner of the “recycle and reuse” style before it was popular. She repaired soles in old shoes (multiple times), fixed broken zippers and picked over-ripe apples off the ground to make applesauce.

She could pare a bruised apple down to the tiniest edible piece for cooking. The fact that damaged apples could be eaten was surprising news to one of her young grandsons. He was using the fruit as baseballs for batting practice in the backyard.

Inspired by Grandma’s economic ways, I challenged myself to be more disciplined about saving. But being thrifty can be a drag, so I decided to make a game of it. What other “sounds of thriftiness” could I find? I started listening …

There was a “glop!” that came from the almost flat tube of toothpaste as I squished out the final bit of paste onto my toothbrush.

The light switch “clicked” as I turned off the lights when I left the room.

A Tupperware lid snapped to “lock in freshness” as we packed up leftovers for tomorrow’s supper.

But that was just the beginning. Once I was on a roll, I discovered all sorts of “savings sounds” such as:

• The tap of the keyboard as we hit cancel on our Netflix and Disney+ subscriptions. (Small confession: we canceled Netflix a while ago.)

• The creak of a bedroom window being opened at night rather than running the air conditioning.

• The zip of my wallet when I paid cash at a store that charged a fee for using credit cards.

• The words, “No, thanks,” in response to the question, “Do you want fries with that?”

• The gurgle of tap water filling a reusable thermos versus buying bottled water.

• The beep of the checkout scanner at the library when we borrowed books instead of buying new copies.

“Did you hear that?” I asked my husband. “That was the sound of me deciding not to purchase new high heels for that wedding next month. Instead, I will wear my frumpy, old black pumps …”

“I thought I heard a heavy sigh coming from the closet,” he said. “But on the bright side, I won’t hear you groaning in pain from new shoes that are too tight and pinch your toes.”

“Right! My feet are saved!”