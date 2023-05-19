Editor's note: This column was originally published in 2017.

Conversation at a recent retirement party had a predictably nostalgic tone.

Sentences started with, “Do you remember when?” and “Whatever happened to …”

We tested our memories to name people and places we had not thought of in 30 years. It was a very pleasant evening, filled with fun, goodwill and happy wishes for the retiree.

That is, until the trip down memory lane took a painful twist with recollections of a toy.

“You remember Cuddly Dudley?” asked one of the party guests, an attorney.

Well, of course. Anyone who watched WGN television, Channel 9 out of Chicago, in the 1960s and ’70s knows Cuddly Dudley. He was a talking cocker spaniel puppet on the “Ray Rayner and Friends” morning show. Many kids watched the program, which aired at 7 a.m., before heading off to school.

Several partygoers smiled at the mention of Cuddly Dudley. But my husband, who did not grow up in this area, was at a disadvantage. I leaned over and explained.

“Ray was the host, and he would visit Cuddly Dudley at his doghouse to read the viewer mail. If your name was mentioned on the air, and somebody from your school could vouch they heard it, you were famous forever. People still use it as a claim to fame.”

At class reunions, someone can brag he has a Ph.D. in nuclear physics, but that’s nothing compared to the classmate who can say her joke was read by Cuddly Dudley on the Ray Rayner show in second grade. She wins the fame category, hands down.

To further illustrate for my husband the deeply profound impact the television show had on children of the early ’70s, a few of us sang the Cuddly Dudley song.

(We can’t remember what we ate for breakfast, but we can sing the words to a television show from 50 years ago. But back to the party.)

“I had a Cuddly Dudley stuffed dog,” the lawyer said. “I loved it.”

However, from the sad look on his face and the sorrowful tone of his voice, we knew this story had a bad ending. Maybe the life-size plush toy had been swept away in a flood? Maybe burglars had robbed their home and taken the most valuable thing: the stuffed animal?

But, no.

Unable to contain the sad news any longer, he blurted, “My mom threw it away!” You could hear the gasps of horror in the room.

Within moments, three other party guests had pulled out their smartphones and searched eBay for today’s value of the vintage toy.

“$900! Would you believe there’s one in pristine condition with the box for $900?!” shouted a party guest.

The attorney just shook his head.

A cynical guest suggested the injured party send his mother a bill for $900 in damages.

“What’s the statute of limitations for disposing of cherished childhood memorabilia?” he said.

The lawyer countered, “My mom could turn around and send me a bill for labor, all those diapers and, you know, costs incurred in raising me …”

People grew silent as they took a sip of their drinks, thinking of their own tragic toy tales.

“My uncle gave me a paper sack filled with baseball cards from the 1930s,” said a photographer. “But Mom threw it in the incinerator because it was (envision him using air quotes here) ‘cluttering the basement.’”

He added, however, his mother had saved his childhood stamp collection. But unlike the baseball cards, its value had not increased one cent.

The guest of honor pondered the whereabouts of his own favorite toy, an original G.I. Joe doll.

“I wonder where it is,” he said.

Guests still scanning eBay estimated the action figure’s value anywhere from $200 to $400.

Retirement may lack challenge for some, but as for my friend, I’m pretty sure I know what he’ll be doing his first week at home: searching for G.I. Joe.