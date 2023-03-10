In the back yard of my childhood home there was an apple tree with a perfect perch for sitting.

A thick, Y-shaped branch formed a bark-covered cradle I could settle into without fear of falling. From this high vantage point, I could see clear down the street and across the way to neighboring schools and sports fields. It was like my own little window to the world.

More than a lookout, the tree was a leafy refuge. It was quiet, somewhat hidden and easy to access. Once in a while I even sat there in the rain. I never felt rushed or bored in the tree.

My mom would call out, “What are you doing up there?” and I’d usually reply, “Thinking.”

I don’t recall what profound thoughts preoccupied my young mind back then, but I know it was easier to contemplate life when sitting on my favorite branch.

During my freshman year of high school, our family moved to a new home which had more space and a nicer bathroom, but there was not a tree in sight. I didn’t miss the old house, but occasionally I pined for the apple tree.

It’s important to have a spot where you can go to reflect, ponder and plan. It doesn’t have to be exclusive, but it does have to suit you. Focusing your thoughts can be difficult if you’re uncomfortable or surrounded by distractions.

Do you have a special place where you can really think? Some people prefer a quiet setting while others like a noisy café.

This week I asked a few folks, “Where do you come up with your best ideas?” Here are a few of their answers.

• In the car during my commute. “I’m alone, with no interruptions and no texting.”

• When I’m running on Constitution Trail.

• The shower. But someone else added, “The bathtub; a shower is too quick to get serious thinking done.”

• A coffee shop. “The smell of coffee is so relaxing,” says a friend who visits her local café daily.

• By the water. “I like to meditate on the beach,” said a friend. Granted, in Central Illinois, she has to settle for yoga by a pool.

• In a rocking chair.

• In the workshop/garage. My dad was an inventor and held more than a dozen patents. His imagination worked best, he claimed, early in the morning while he swept his shop with a broom. The simple task allowed his mind to wander while still being productive.

To really strategize, sometimes you need a complete change of scenery, like a mountaintop, a tropical island or an ancient ruin. During a trip to Greece 25 years ago, I stood in the shadows of the Acropolis and decided when I returned home, I would accept a job offer and move to a new city. All the way from Pontiac to Bloomington!

Whatever the setting you seek for serious thought, it appears one essential ingredient is the absence of screens. Smart phones, tablets, laptops and televisions are great disrupters. Yes, we may need the information collected from those sources to make decisions, but eventually we have to stop collecting and start thinking.

“If you’re always absorbing data, you don’t have time to process the data,” said my husband.

These days, he and I like to spend time at a small place in the woods. There are lots of trees, but I couldn’t climb one even if a bear was chasing me.

However, there is a wonderful view of a pond and a large pine tree which is home to a family of cardinals. In this bucolic setting, Ideas easily float across my mind like clouds across a blue sky.

Even physicist Albert Einstein found inspiration in nature.

“Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better,” he said.