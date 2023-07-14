In the stack of old record albums at my grandparents’ house was a children’s recording called “Sparky and the Talking Train.”

The 1947 “fantasy for children” told the story of a boy named Sparky who could hear trains talking to him. The locomotives chugged along the railway and said, “Hellooo Spar-kyyy…” in a long, whistle-sounding greeting.

The boy shared this amazing experience with family and school chums, only to be mocked for his unbelievable story. That is, until the day a train told Sparky its wheel was loose and Sparky convinced the conductor to stop the train to avoid a crash. Then Sparky was a hero.

The recording made an impression on my dad, and later, on me. Whenever we were stopped at a railroad crossing in use, Dad imitated the talking trains. “Spar-kyyy.”

The “fantasy for children” seems pretty quaint these days. I mean, whoever would believe a mode of transportation could talk to a human being, right?

Last month my husband and I received a call from a local car dealer; a vehicle we ordered last year had finally arrived. It’s a plug-in hybrid, able to run on either electric battery or gasoline engine. It can travel about 48 miles on a fully charged battery.

To recharge, the car plugs into a regular 110-volt outlet in the garage for about 12 hours, or less time if plugged into a 220-volt outlet. Imagine my delight when I noticed a long extension cord running from the laundry room to the garage.

“The dryer is unhappy because the car is hogging all the electricity,” I said.

This is the first auto we’ve owned that provides information through an app. Tire pressure, mileage, all the regular stuff you’d expect is relayed via smartphone.

Our other vehicle, a 2012 model, just pings when you forget the seat belt. Nothing fancy.

“What shall we call the new car?” I asked my husband. He’s not into naming vehicles, but I’ve always thought it was fun.

He pondered a moment and said, “How about Sparky?”

Automatically, I responded in a drawn-out, whistle-like voice, “Spar-kyyy.”

The new vehicle is pretty much like a traditional car, except it makes this eerie sound in reverse that sounds like a space ship backing out the driveway.

Oh, and there’s one other difference. It texts me. All the time.

Whenever Sparky is plugged in, it sends my phone a series of messages.

“Vehicle is charging.”

“Vehicle is almost finished charging.”

“Vehicle has completed charging.”

Ok, that is a little annoying because when I hear the phone beep, I assume a human being is contacting me and, like Pavlov’s dog, I pick up the phone to look.

My husband asks who is communicating with me at evening hours.

“Oh, it’s just the car, reaching out from the dark garage…”

But it’s the other texts that are starting to creep me out. I’ll be doing my chores, like putting away groceries, when Sparky interrupts…

“The windows are down.”

“The car is unlocked.”

“There’s a package in the rear seat.”

Oh, for Pete’s sake! I know there’s something in the back seat! It’s a pizza! And don’t tell me you don’t approve of ham and pineapple!

Not only is Sparky becoming a bit of a pest, but the four-wheel creature is turning into a tattle tale. It reports recent — and past — locations. No more secret runs to the store for scrapbook supplies or to Pfaff’s Bakery for doughnuts.

“Susan, did you happen to stop at Hobby Lobby on your way home yesterday?” asks my husband.

Oh! That car is a snitch! But I better watch what I say. I don’t want Sparky squirting oil at me in protest like Herbie the Love Bug.

I’m still adjusting to the new vehicle and its need to constantly communicate, but there is some good news. At least I haven’t started to text replies or send it emojis.

(Thumbs up, Spar-kyyy.)