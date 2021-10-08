Hazlett: A fishy story

Sometimes my friend Sissy Blissman, the sweetest person you'd ever want to meet, is a little too sweet. You might say she has a hard time saying no.

In this particular case, I have to admit, it was an awkward situation. Sissy’s supervisor at work asked her for a favor.

In today's modern employment environment, where people are empowered and open dialogue is a valued practice, Sissy still feels a bit shy speaking with her superior. She’s also eager to please her manager and colleagues.

The confusing part is, her boss is getting a new job and moving hundreds of miles away. So I asked her, why bother kissing up to a supervisor who no longer determines your pay increase?

But Sissy can’t help herself. When the manager asked if she could help in a bind, Sissy quickly agreed.

The whole thing smelled fishy to me.

The moving vans were practically in the supervisor's driveway but there was a problem. The boss’s 13 fish couldn't make the cross-country move to the family's new home. The dogs and kids had been loaded up, but the fish had to stay behind. The journey would be too hard on the tropical creatures.

"You have pet fish, don't you?” the supervisor asked Sissy.

At home, her young daughter had one, solitary fish in a bowl in her bedroom. Sissy pondered the idea; maybe it would be nice for the fish to have some company?

"I'd be happy to welcome them to my family," she said.

At the breakfast table the next morning, Sissy's husband paused, fork in mid-air, and said, "You what? You agreed to take 13 fish?"

"They were about to be homeless. And besides, we have the fish bowl."

He explained the single fish in the bowl is a Betta fish.

"It’s a fighting fish; it will kill the other fish. That's why it’s alone,” he said. “And tropical fish can’t live in just a bowl. They need a tank with a heater and a pump.”

Can't we just get a tank, she asked.

Her husband smiled and swallowed his eggs.

"Sure, honey. We have the perfect fishbowl already. It's white porcelain and very easy to clean." Then he made a flushing sound.

“You can't flush them down the toilet! What if my boss asks about them? And besides, that would be murder.”

Sissy's husband is really a pretty nice guy too. He took the bait.

"When are these fish joining the household?"

"This afternoon around 3."

"Today?!" (It was her husband's plans to mow the grass that morning that went down the toilet, not the fish.) Instead, he went to the store and bought a fish tank, a pump, colored stone for the bottom and, at their daughter’s urging, a tiny plastic mermaid.

"This whole operation cost $89," he said, shaking his head. "I spent nearly $90 for a tank to hold fish that will probably be dead in a week."

“Oh, honey, don’t say that!” she said. Any-fin is possible, right?

That afternoon, the soon-to-be former boss dropped off Ziploc bags filled with water and colorful fish.

"I'm going to name them!" said the daughter. (Wanda, perhaps? Dory? Mr. Limpet?)

"Oh, I wouldn't get too attached to them," Sissy cautioned. But it was too late. Their daughter named her aquatic friends, assigned them personalities and began telling her grandmother about her "new brothers and sisters."

This week the little girl made an announcement.

“I think Big Daddy is going to have babies,” she said.

Big who?

“I need to rename him ‘Big Mommy’.”

And so their little fish family is growing. They may even need a bigger tank. But in the meantime, they’re having a whale of a good time. All because Sissy is the sweetest person you’d ever want to meet.

