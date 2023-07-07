This time of year noise from fireworks frightens the dogs, so we left town on the Fourth for quieter environs.

We headed to our cabin in the woods, where the customary sounds are melodic chirping birds and croaking frogs. But vacations in the wilderness can be a mixed bag. It depends on how willing you are to leave civilization behind. Can you live without a reliable cell signal for a week? Over the years we have found the right balance softened with some comforts of home.

On this trip, however, we experienced a quietude we weren't expecting. No beeping microwave, no agitation of the washing machine and no humming of the oscillating fan.

The power went out.

My husband and I were sitting on the back porch, which overlooks a picturesque pond. Clouds were moving in and raindrops began to gently sprinkle. It was one of those contented moments when you are safe and dry and watching rain with appreciation.

Then we heard a roaring sound approaching us. They say an oncoming tornado sounds like a train, but it wasn't quite like that. (“No whistle,” teased my husband.) For about 15 seconds, we sat in stillness as the roar came closer and closer. Then a curtain of debris — leaves, dirt and sticks — blew over the house and circled over the water. Was a tornado forming in front of our eyes?

The whirlwind was followed by a sudden deluge of rain. Huge torrents of water dropped from the sky and winds howled. An especially fierce gust shook the cabin.

Then the lights went out. The clothes dryer filled with wet towels stopped tumbling. The clock on the stove blinked.

Now, if you're like me and married to Mr. Preparedness, you don't worry much. Recently he installed a new backup power system: Batteries charged by sunlight. This was the system's first emergency experience.

A handful of lights turned on and the refrigerator hummed. Victory!

Despite the fact it was still storming, my husband stepped out the front door under an awning.

“What are you doing? You'll be blown away!” I said.

Amazingly, our neighbor across the road was also outside, standing on his porch. (What is it with some people “going out for a look” in bad weather?) I was huddled on the couch with the dogs.

Later we learned the storm had caused a widespread power outage, affecting about 3,500 people in multiple counties.

The quiet solitude of the hills was disrupted with a new noise — the rattle of generators. Up and down our road, I heard engines running, providing critical power to freezers, lights and fans. Did I mention the weather had turned ghastly hot and humid?

Because our system runs on solar-powered batteries, we didn't want to unnecessarily drain the cells. (Come on, sunshine!) Only select circuits worked, which we had determined in advance, to operate the pump for the well, refrigerator, bedroom lights and heating/cooling.

What? The water heater isn't one of the Chosen? Cold showers!

The next morning, our neighbor cooked pancakes on a propane grill in the yard, much to the delight of his giggling granddaughter. A full-time resident here, he is used to occasional outages.

“Let me tell you about an ice storm in 2005 that left us without electricity for a week in the dead of winter,” he said. He cooked outside on the grill then, too.

Eventually the heroic crews restored power to our neck of the woods, and the harmonious sounds and sights of nature once again took precedence. Woodpeckers tapped at trees. Roosters crowed. Four bucks, a doe and a fawn emerged from the trees in search of a cool drink from the pond.

As for me, I plugged in the coffee maker and dug out a thermos to take to the neighbors. Hopefully there will be pancakes on the grill.