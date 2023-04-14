A pair of long-lost letters written in 1955 by novelist Ernest Hemingway, which were found hidden in an attic, will be auctioned this spring.

According to recent news items, the letters describe Hemingway’s “near death experience in two airplane crashes.” He sent the correspondence to a college student from Long Island who had visited him in Cuba. The student, named Mary Lou, safely packed the letters in an attic closet which spared them from ruin when her family home was flooded in 2012 by Hurricane Sandy. Now signed letters are going up for sale.

I mentioned the news items to my uncle, Pontiac native Greg Rittenhouse.

“Remember when we found that old photo with Hemingway in it?” I asked him. Of course he did, he remembers everything.

The black and white photo (a not-so-great copy of the original) is a group shot that includes a distant relative named Valeria Rittenhouse. Born in 1875, she dedicated her entire life to nursing and traveled extensively as a member of the U.S. Army Red Cross. She was in San Francisco following the devastating earthquake there in 1906, and in 1918, during WWI, Valeria was stationed at a rehabilitation center in northern Italy.

Ah, yes, here’s where it gets interesting.

I came across this 100-year-old photo in an album at a family reunion. At first, I was randomly thumbing through the pictures of ancestors whose names and faces I didn’t know. Then I started reading some of the captions.

The snapshot is set in Italy, on a patio overlooking a valley. Valeria is standing with five other nurses, most of whom appear younger than she (at age 43). In the foreground are three wounded men, each reclining in a chair and covered with a blanket. The patients and caregivers look hopeful, and the atmosphere appears to be one of healing.

According to a note with the photograph, one of the injured men is a 19-year-old ambulance driver for the Red Cross from Oak Park, Illinois. Yes, it's Ernest Hemingway.

While serving on the Italian front, on July 8, 1918, Hemingway was struck by a mortar shell. He spent five days at a field hospital and was transferred to the Red Cross Hospital where Valeria was working.

After the accident, he wrote home, "Everything is fine and I am very comfortable and one of the best surgeons in Milan is looking after my wounds."

As Hemingway fans know, his experiences during WWI became the basis for his acclaimed novel, “A Farewell to Arms,” which chronicles an American ambulance driver’s love for a beautiful nurse.

In real life, that nurse was Agnes von Kurowsky, a colleague of Valeria’s. By 1918, Valeria had been nursing for many years, but it was Agnes’ first assignment. Little did she know she would make a lasting impact on one of her young patients.

Hemingway fell in love with Agnes and planned to marry her. However, she broke off the engagement in a letter, saying she had met someone else. Valeria and Agnes, along with four other nurses, then sailed home together from Genoa, Italy, on June 21, 1919. Both Valeria and Agnes served in the Red Cross in WWII, were recognized for distinguished nursing careers and lived into their early 90s.

“It’s not as exciting as finding two personal letters, but the photo is still an interesting topic of discussion,” I told my uncle. “On second thought, have you checked for any mysterious packages in the attic lately?”